Aaron Radner’s 233 Average is Highest in League History.

They’re headed down the stretch in the Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson B’nai B’rith bowling league.

The playoff championship is on the line. So are the championships of two other post-season tournaments that are open to all league bowlers.

The regular season ended April 3 with Aaron Radner owning the highest average in the history of the 61-year-old league — 233. He held the old record of 229, set during the 2019-20 season.

“It’s pretty cool to hold that record,” the 28-year-old Farmington Hills resident said. “A lot of good bowlers have bowled in this league over the years.”

Radner has been bowling in the league since the 2017-18 season.

Harold Grossbart finished the regular season on a high note with a 257-256-247 —760 series, 121 pins over his average. Brandon Achtman bowled a lifetime-best 285.

Six of the 24 league teams qualified for the playoffs.

Team Lebowski and the 600 Club won their division title in both halves of the season, so they moved right into the Final Four.

Mix-N-Match (that’s Radner’s team) and Hassholes each won their division title in the second half of the season. TheFlashDancers and The Gorillas were first-half division champions. Those four teams bowled April 10 to fill out the remaining two spots in the Final Four.

The playoff semifinals were April 17 and the playoff championship match, and final night of the season, is April 24.

Simultaneous with the playoffs over the final three weeks of the season are bracket-style and over-average tournaments. Bowlers must compete in all three weeks to be eligible.

Noah Adamczyk is a Second-Team All-Stater

Bloomfield Hills High School senior boys basketball star Noah Adamczyk was named to the Associated Press Division 1 Second Team by sportswriters across the state.

“I would have loved to make First Team. I thought I had a good enough season. I think Bloomfield Hills is under-rated across the state,” he said.

“But it’s still amazing to make Second Team. It recognizes all the hard work I put in.”

Adamczyk made the AP’s Division 1 Honorable Mention list as a sophomore and junior.

Considered one of the state’s top guards, Adamczyk averaged 27.1 points per game this season.

The 6-footer became the all-time career scoring leader at Bloomfield Hills and its predecessors, Lahser and Andover, this season with 1,519 points.

Adamczyk hasn’t yet decided where he’ll play college basketball.

Elle Hartje’s Resume: Yale Assist Record, National Honors

The honors continue to roll in for Elle Hartje of Bloomfield Hills, one of the best players in women’s college hockey.

The Yale University junior forward was named to the Hockey Commissioners Association’s and United States College Hockey Online Division I Second Team.

Just three forwards were named to the First Team and three to the Second Team in both honor lists.

Hartje had 13 goals and 39 assists for 52 points this season. She finished the year with a 19-game point streak.

She shattered her own team season record for assists, set last year. Her 35 assists last year broke a 37-year-old record.

The Detroit Country Day School grad now has 40 goals and 88 assists in her 97-game Yale career. She’s two assists away from breaking the team career assist record of 89, set this season by departing senior Claire Dalton.

“That’s always been the way I play,” Hartje said about her propensity for getting assists. “I look for any way to put the puck in the net.”

She also looks for any way to help her team. Besides leading Yale in points and assists this season, she also led in plus/minus and blocked shots.

In addition to her national honors, Hartje was named earlier to the All-ECAC and All-Ivy League first teams, she was named the Ivy League Player of the Year, and she was named a New England Division I Women’s All-Star by the New England Hockey Writers Association.

Yale finished 28-4-1 this season. It lost to Northeastern in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament. The Bulldogs earned an at-large bid to the tournament after they won their first ECAC regular-season championship.

Josh Nodler Hits the Road Again

Former Michigan State University hockey player Josh Nodler is moving on to another school again.

After transferring to the University of Massachusetts following three years at MSU, Nodler has entered the transfer portal. The Oak Park resident and Berkley High School grad has one season of collegiate eligibility remaining, as a graduate student.

Nodler will graduate from UMass at the end of June with a degree in computer science.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound forward didn’t have a productive season at UMass, with two goals and three assists in 27 games. He did win 54.7% of his faceoffs (186 of 340).

“It was a struggle, but I enjoyed being on the team and I’m looking forward to next season,” he said.

The Minutemen struggled as a team, finishing 13-17-5. They lost to Boston College in the play-in game of the Hockey East tournament, their earliest exit since the 2016-17 season.

They had won the last two Hockey East tournaments and played in three straight semifinal rounds.

Nodler was selected by the Calgary Flames in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2019 NHL draft.

“The Flames retain my rights as long as I’m in college,” he said. “I talk to them every so often.”

Nodler had 34 points in 99 games at MSU. Besides playing in every game over three seasons, he was the team’s Rookie of the Year as a freshman, winner of the Amo Bessone Award for athletic and academic achievement and community involvement as a sophomore, assistant captain as a junior, and he was named to the Academic All-Big Ten team three times.

He made a verbal commitment to MSU when he was a sophomore in high school.

