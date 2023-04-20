Two Jewish archives join forces as the new Jampel Center for Michigan Jewish Heritage.

Michigan’s Jewish history began during the late 1700s when Jewish traders arrived in the state. By 1850, a small group of German Jews organized Detroit’s first Jewish congregation — Temple Beth El. With a history dating back more than 200 years, it’s not surprising that Detroit’s two major Jewish archives hold a vast array of historic records.

Jewish Federation’s Leonard N. Simons Jewish Community Archives (JCA) contains 35 collections and more than 2,000 boxes. Temple Beth El’s Rabbi Leo M. Franklin Archives consist of 40 collections with about 500 boxes.

Now the two extensive archives have moved to a new shared space to create the Joan Meyers Jampel Center for Michigan Jewish Heritage — a new archival resource for and about the Jewish community.

For those unfamiliar with the term, an archive is not a version of the common unorganized assortment of family keepsakes and paperwork found in many basements. According to Aliqae Geraci, director of Wayne State University’s Walter P. Reuther Library, an archive is “a specific collection of materials — paper, audiovisual — a variety of formats generated by a person, group or organization. An archivist’s role is to make sense of what we have, to restore the original order as they were created and to decide what should be preserved in perpetuity.”

The Temple Beth El and Leonard N. Simons Archives are a rich source of letters, documents, photos, videos and other items that tell the stories of Michigan’s early Jewish families, organizations, congregations and events, ranging from the routine to the historic.

For decades, these archives have been carefully preserved and used by students, researchers and interested individuals. From family histories to records of the Jewish War Veterans and photos of congregational youth groups, these two archives are a rich source of information about the Jewish community. The oldest items in the Federation collection are from the 1800s. The Franklin Archives’ records date back to the 1850s.

Temple Beth El’s Rabbi Leo M. Franklin Archives were established in the 1980s, and the temple is one of the few locally that has had a professional archivist for decades. Currently, Laura Gottlieb, the temple’s director of cultural resources, serves that role.

According to Gottlieb, college students, professors doing research for books, architectural researchers interested in Albert Kahn (a Temple Beth El board member) and Minoru Yamasaki, the famous architect who designed the current temple, use the Archives, as well as those with genealogy questions or an interest in Michigan Jewish history.

The Leonard A. Simons Jewish Community Archives (JCA) were established by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit in 1991 and named after advertising executive Leonard A. Simons, who was devoted to Jewish history and collected rare books. Robbie Terman, an archivist who previously worked at the Wayne State University’s Walter Reuther Library, has been the JCA director since 2015.

Until recently, the two archives were kept in separate locations. The JCA was located at the Walter P. Reuther Library — an arrangement developed when the archive outgrew available space at Federation headquarters. Terman says that Federation has had a “wonderful partnership” with the Reuther Library that they hope to continue although the collection is no longer maintained there.

Temple Beth El’s Archive has been kept at the temple in Bloomfield Township. But now the two archives have been relocated together in the new Joan Meyers Jampel Center for Michigan Jewish Heritage that has been built adjacent to Temple Beth El’s main sanctuary.

Bringing Together Two Major Jewish Archives

“The idea behind the Center for Michigan Jewish Heritage is to centralize our community’s history,” Terman explains. “It is not a merger between our archives; we still legally remain separate entities working in collaboration under the unified name.

“While the initiative is being led by Federation and Temple Beth El, it is important to understand the Center itself is an umbrella model that welcomes inclusion of other organizations in the community that preserve the heritage of Jewish Michigan,” Terman adds. Additional collections besides those of Federation and Temple Beth El are maintained there as well. Organizations that want to join the Center can retain ownership of their collections and allow the Center for Michigan Jewish Heritage to maintain them or deed ownership to the Center.

Terman adds that Federation and Temple Beth El thought that combining the collections into one space, both digitally and physically, would facilitate easier access for users.

She explains that the archives have overlapping collections and the single location will make the new Center for Michigan Jewish Heritage a “one-stop hub.” Also, the new shared location will enable staff members to work together more easily and provide better programming and education.

The Center’s new archival space at Temple Beth El is open to the public by appointment, she explains. Online searches of the Center’s collections can be done at mijewishheritage.org.

Family’s onging Support

The organizers of the Michigan Jewish Heritage Center were fortunate to find a philanthropic family that has helped maintain Jewish history for decades. Emily Jampel Sherman, a Bloomfield Township resident, was visiting the Henry and Delia Meyers Library at the Jewish Community Center, named after her late parents, when Francine Menken, its librarian, mentioned the planned archival project to her.

Sherman and her siblings, Delia, James and Henry Jampel, thought this would be a great way to honor their mother, Joan Meyers Jampel, who has supported efforts to preserve the Jewish community’s heritage for many years.

Joan Jampel is a longtime contributor to both the Rabbi Leo M. Franklin Archives at Temple Beth El and Federation’s Leonard N. Simons Jewish Community Archives. She also contributed to the Detroit Jewish News Foundation, including funds to hire its archivist Mike Smith in 2013. Sherman says that Joan Jampel has always been interested in history, as were her parents. “This is a perfect fit to honor our mother in every way. It is continuing the thread from generation to generation,” she said.

Sherman is pleased that the collection will be easier to access and will offer many digitized materials. “It is important for our community’s identity. I hope that there will be more programs,” she said, noting that Temple Beth El’s annual Jewish Detective Series uses material from its archives.

Community Grand Opening on May 8



A grand opening of the Joan Meyers Jampel Center for Michigan Jewish History will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8. Tours and demonstrations of archival practices and services will be offered at the Jampel Center located at Temple Beth El, 7400 Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Township. Visit jlive.app/events/4328 for more information about this free event.

Additional Jewish History Resources



The William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History encompasses all of the issues published by the Detroit Jewish Chronicle from 1916-1951 and the Detroit Jewish News from 1942-2021. Visit djnfoundation.org to access the archive.

The Michigan Jewish Historical Society (jhsmichigan.org) provides educational programs and research about Michigan Jewish history and publishes Michigan Jewish History, a quarterly journal.

The archives of a number of important Jewish individuals and organizations, including the late Max M. Fisher and the late Judge Avern Cohn, are held at Wayne State University’s Walter Reuther Library. Visit reuther.wayne.edu.