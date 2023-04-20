Last month, Kristina Karamo, chair of the Michigan Republican Party, used the above-mentioned photo to stoke fear about upcoming gun safety legislation in the state legislature.

Two hands holding wedding rings from a huge pile on display in the Auschwitz concentration camp museum. Those rings belong to murder victims, mostly to Jews who were mass murdered by Zyklon B gas and stripped of all of their belongings — rings, jewelry and even gold teeth, the valuable materials that were left after their extermination.

How much empathy do you have toward the victims and their surviving families? Do you wonder if there is a difference in your reaction if you are a Jew or if you aren’t? I have so many more questions, and I really am interested to know your answers.

I’ll tell you why. It is because both of my parents are Holocaust survivors. This picture is a real photo from Auschwitz, and the Holocaust really did happen.

It is amazing to me that someone would deign to use Holocaust imagery to support their political agenda, even going so far as to call the other side Nazis. Can it be that these people are misinformed, unaware or ignorant of that time in history? Of course; but I believe in the case I am discussing, the people who used this Holocaust imagery to support their political views did this fully aware of the historical facts and used it to stoke fear and hate with implicit antisemitic over- and undertones.

Last month, Kristina Karamo, chair of the Michigan Republican Party, used the above-mentioned photo to stoke fear about upcoming gun safety legislation in the state legislature. She purposefully used this horrific image with untruthful captioning to claim that “they” are coming to take your freedom, stoking hate and fear. She then doubled down when called on it.

Freedom is not defined by the number of guns one has. The freedom to purchase military-style weapons has led to hundreds of mass shootings with higher and higher victim counts every year, and that number is increasing by the moment.

No, the poor victims of the Holocaust had no guns. They were unarmed, scared and defenseless. They were mostly Jews but were also LGBTQ+, the disabled, the Roma and even Black people like Chairwoman Karamo, none of whom deserved to be discriminated against or to suffer such a fate.

However, when one wants to spread fear and hate, it doesn’t matter so long as the image serves the purpose to dog whistle constituents.

Fear is a primal reaction to survival and to preserving the self/group/community. Hate is what comes out of the fear, directed toward the perceived threat. Humankind’s worst leaders have used and continue to stoke fear, directing hate toward an easy-to-scapegoat target. It is all too often used to rile up support of the misinformed and those in our society whose position and safety feel threatened in some way. The results are catastrophic. Even since the Holocaust, genocide has been happening time and time again.

I believe that hate is very easy to evoke. It needs almost no effort. Though it takes emotional energy, that energy is usually directed not toward the self but toward the other, the perceived reason of the threat. Love, on the other hand, is much harder to evoke since it requires constant emotional and mental work. To be successful, you would need to allow yourself to empathize with the “other” — those who do not look like you, behave like you, believe like you … after all, we are all humans.

Whether you believe that we were created by one Creator or if you simply believe in what we call humanity, we are still here together, part of this one wonderful world.

Let’s choose love and work toward it!

Avishay Hayut is one of the co-authors of: “The Ones Who Remember: Second Generation Voices of the Holocaust” published by City Press. He lives in Ann Arbor.