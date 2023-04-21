Division I colleges across the country are recruiting Birmingham Groves star Avery Gach.

The list keeps growing. And it’s an impressive list.

What list? The list of Division I colleges that have offered Birmingham Groves High School football star Avery Gach a scholarship as he turns the corner from his sophomore to his junior seasons.

“It’s cool. It’s crazy. It shows that my hard work is paying off, and if I keep working hard, there will be more offers,” Gach said.

Groves football coach Brendan Flaherty wasn’t surprised to hear Gach say that.

“Avery has a walk-on mentality. He’s a fighter. It’s in his DNA,” he said.

Here’s a list of schools that have offers on the table for the 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman:

From the Big Ten, there’s Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland and Wisconsin. Staying in the Midwest, there’s Notre Dame.

From the SEC, there’s Auburn, Mississippi, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Alabama is interested in Gach but hasn’t made an offer.

Boston College and Pittsburgh from the ACC, Colorado from the Pac-10, Central Michigan and Toledo from the MAC, Marshall and Troy from the Sun Belt and Jackson State from the SWAC also have made offers.

While all those offers have been a lot to process, Gach has come up with a list of factors that will determine his college decision.

“I need to like the campus and obviously, getting a good education is important,” he said. “I also want to be at a place where my coaches aren’t going to leave, I have an opportunity to get some playing time as a freshman, and where my parents can see all my games.”

Flaherty isn’t surprised that Gach is getting so much attention from colleges.

“Avery has the metrics. You can spot a Division I football player like him walking the hallways at school,” he said. “He’s also powerful and strong and he plays incredibly hard. That shows up on film. You can’t teach that.”

Staying focused on Groves while being wooed by major college football programs isn’t an issue with Gach, Flaherty said. Most of the time.

“Sometimes 16-year-olds need to be reminded that, say, we need to be thinking about North Farmington that week,” he said. “That’s typical. It isn’t a big deal.”

Gach plays some defensive tackle for Groves. Colleges are looking at him as an offensive tackle.

“Avery plays super aggressive all the time. He’s always in attack mode,” Flaherty said.

Gach is one of only four freshmen who have started for Flaherty in his 23 seasons as Groves coach.

This spring, Gach is playing for the Groves baseball team. He’s undoubtedly the biggest designated hitter and occasional first baseman in the Oakland Activities Association.

“I like baseball. I’ve been playing it a lot longer than football. I like the competition,” he said. “But I wish it was football season.”

Gach’s parents are David and Amy Gach. The family lives in Bloomfield Hills. David was a star athlete at Berkley High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball and wrestled.

David had offers to play college football at Division II and Division III schools, but he went to Michigan State to study business and didn’t play sports there.

