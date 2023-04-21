I just came back from Israel as part of the Motor City Mission, a mission that took 140 participants to “return” to Israel after we hadn’t gone as a community since COVID.

I have been trying to write this piece for a while now. Every day in the past three months seemed to be a dawn of a new era, and a moment I had to express myself and share how it feels to be an Israeli. I found it extremely challenging to find the words or even to identify what it is that I think and feel. I see myself as a critical thinker and a hopeful dreamer. Still, if you ask me today what am I thinking or feeling … Is it despair? Hope? I will probably say “confused.”

When we were in Jerusalem, I went to a protest with my younger sister, who is a veteran of these demonstrations. It was inspiring to see how the rain didn’t scare anybody. To the contrary — the rain defined this moment for them. For the first time in many years, Israelis are fighting for the image of Israel. The term Zionism, in its main historical form as the establishment of a sovereign Jewish state, has been fulfilled. Today, the question of Zionism as a reality of life within the Jewish state is at stake.

People from different perspectives walk the streets because Zionism needs to be defined again — not as an intellectual debate but as a roadmap for our daily reality.

Coming back home to Detroit, the experiences I obtained, mixed with strong emotions, allowed me to have some new observations.

The Problem and the Issue

Judicial reform is what people are currently fighting about. In favor or not — that is our problem. But the issue is much deeper. If you ask any part of Israeli society, they will tell you they feel left behind, that Israel as a state forgot about them, and that they are not truly represented or have real power. Even the majority who elected this current coalition will say that. This is a reality after 75 years of neglecting our society.

Remember how hard it was to plan for dinner with your Israeli friend? Israelis are creative, they are problem solvers, and they are critical and direct — but they don’t know how to plan. That is why instead of transforming a vision into a constitution, we still don’t have one. That is why many of our deepest issues have transformed into “status quos” — without a real solution and policy. That is the truth for our immigration and refugee issue, for the issue of ultra-Orthodox and recruitment to the Army, and that is also part of the problem we have with our Palestinian neighbors. We don’t like long-term solutions. We put on a short-term bandage. It allows flexibility, it takes away the fear of being blamed … but it does not solve the issues. And over the years, our problems are becoming more challenging and harder to solve.

Politics of Power

In 1977, the coin of political power flipped over Israel when the Likud party won the majority of votes and was able to form a coalition. The late Menachem Begin z’l, came into office and replaced Yitzhak Rabin z’l. I was curious about this moment and found a short video showing a toast that was held in the prime minister’s office, the day they transferred power. It was respectful, and they appreciated one another. This doesn’t mean they didn’t have deep ideological differences, oh, yes, they had. But that’s really it. Ideological differences don’t have to be translated into hate, and they are not solved only by gaining more power over the other, at least not in the framework of modern society and state — which relies mostly on creating common grounds between the gaps of ideologies and values.

With this pastoral moment in 1977 in mind, I ask you not to open any Israeli news channel broadcasting a debate in the Knesset. No respect nor ideology is seen there. What you will find there is politics of power. The use of dirty language, bashing people and communities, and provocative actions are used to breed fear and hate in our society. Why? Because it’s the easy way to get support from your own base.

Dr. Yoav Heler, who established the civil movement The Fourth Quarter, calls this politics of defeat. This type of politics creates a win-lose balance, rather than understanding that living in a healthy and striving democracy is based on a way to create the widest common ground possible, eventually forming a win-win in most areas of life. Polls show a majority of people are much more flexible than we tend to think, and we can actually agree upon the majority of issues. One of our biggest problems is we are held hostage by leaders who create a culture of catchy, divisive and power-driven discourse.

Hope and Despair

Am I hopeful? Of course, I am. Is this the first time our society is in danger? Hell no. We fought with one another for thousands of years, and have been able to overcome and establish our own state. We are the “start-up nation.” We will figure this out.

But will we? And if we will, would it be another status quo that will hold for several years, hiding our deeper wounds? What will be here in 20 or 30 years? What will Israel look like when my children Ella and Gili have their own families?

From far away, living in Detroit, there is something very hopeful in seeing the passion people have for the state of Israel. In the past three months, we have seen more Israeli flags in the street than ever before. Patriotism has been expanded to a wider lens and is possessed by diverse (and opposing) communities.

At times, this is very exciting and gives me much hope! But unlike Daniel Gordis, who wrote the article “What you just witnessed was one of the greatest weeks in Israel’s history” — We don’t feel so great.

Many of those going to protest and waving the flag are feeling that our nation is declining to a place of no return. If my father, who has always been our family’s Zionist guiding star, who fought as a paratrooper in the Six-Day War and Yom Kippur War, who was a shaliach and served the Jewish people for his entire career in the Jewish Agency, speaks today mostly words of despair — I am concerned. I am scared. Very confused.

Civil Disobedience and Anarchy

One specific group of people has been in the headlines more than others: Reserves Air Force Pilots (just like me).

In several different occasions, some Air Force pilots claimed they will not come to serve if the judicial reform passes as planned.

Some have accused them of being anarchists and some call them heroes. This is not to be taken lightly. Refusing to serve has been a taboo in Israel, and the IDF usually remains outside of any civil or political discussion.

This widespread discussion between Air Force pilots just tells you how serious this situation is. Some political leaders and thought leaders quickly claim that these pilots are doing this as a political act, using their power to overturn the elections, creating a dangerous situation where a soldier can decide not to follow orders based on his/her political point of view.

As a reserves pilot myself, that is completely misleading.

The only reason these pilots are saying they will not come to serve is that they are genuinely afraid that the orders they might get come from a government that is not functioning anymore as a true democracy, with the right checks and balances to ensure their orders are legal and moral. That is the red line those pilots draw — and that is completely legitimate disobedience and not anarchy like some would prefer to color it.

Jewish America

Naturally, and from a caring attitude, American Jews ask us: “What can we do?” “What is our role in all of this?”

The usual answer is choosing between supporting Israel no matter what or that it is OK, even important, to criticize. Those two options are actually more of the same. They represent somewhat of a passive or reactive approach. Israel does something, and we react to it. I think this community can allow itself to take a more active role.

By saying active, I do not imply being directly involved in each political decision Israel has to make.

Activism can be having a place at the table in a broader conversation — one that looks on into the future and helps define the vision for Israel and ways to achieve it. It’s not a privilege to have a seat at the table. We need you. We need our people from close and from afar to give us perspective and share the wisdom of the Jewish people, in a way that will revive Zionism and help us extract the potential of our tiny country to be the best it can be.

Albert Einstein once said, “In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.”

Let’s take it!

Yiftah Leket is the community shaliach from Israel and works for the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit.