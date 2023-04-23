JCRC/AJC is partnering with the Mexican Consulate of Detroit for a special “Children’s Day” event, which will take place at Cristo Rey High School in southwest Detroit April 30.

“Dia del Nino,” or Children’s Day, as it is called in English, is celebrated every year in Mexico and other Latin American countries. The celebration honors the important role of children in society and is often accompanied with music, magicians, clowns, balloons and other festivities for kids.

JCRC/AJC is partnering with the Mexican Consulate of Detroit for a special “Children’s Day” event, which will take place at Cristo Rey High School in southwest Detroit April 30. The event is open to the public and aims to promote literacy and reading while highlighting our shared values and interests as communities.

Cristo Rey High School is a private Roman Catholic school that serves a predominantly African American and Hispanic population. The event is intended to promote the importance of reading, which is a central value in Jewish culture. By partnering with the Mexican Consulate, JCRC/AJC hopes to build bridges between different communities and promote the shared values of education and lifelong learning.

Additionally, a food truck operated by Chef Cari will be serving Kosher Mexican food on-site to provide attendees with a taste of Mexican culture and cuisine.

As part of the partnership, JCRC/AJC will be delivering hundreds of books and magazines in cooperation with Bookstock, a Detroit-based organization dedicated to promoting literacy and the love of reading.

This partnership is particularly meaningful because of the historical and cultural ties between the Jewish and Mexican communities. Both communities have a long history of struggle and perseverance. By coming together to promote literacy and reading, JCRC/AJC and the Mexican Consulate hope to create a sense of solidarity, mutual respect, and cooperation.

Together, JCRC/AJC and the Mexican Consulate are demonstrating the power of cooperation and partnership in building strong, vibrant communities. By coming together to promote literacy and reading, a powerful message is sent about the importance of education and how many core values we share as communities.

The event will be held Sunday, April 30, at the Detroit Cristo Rey High School Gym located at 5679 Vernor Hwy., Detroit, from noon-4 p.m.

