Over 30 years ago I completed my presidency of the community relations agency of the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit, an organization now known as JCRC/AJC. Thinking about the future and reflecting that I had just spent three years building bridges with the leadership in both political parties and the leaders of the community’s religious and ethnic groups, I contacted two of the women leaders I deeply respected to establish a new cohort. We planned for a group of women to work on one of the day’s most troubling and challenging issues — gun violence.

Then Detroit City Council President Mary Ann Mahaffey and former First Lady of Michigan Helen Milliken joined me in sending a letter to more than 200 women leaders to see who would be interested in legislation, education and advocacy around this issue. We named the group, Enough Is Enough, Women Against Gun Violence.

Of the over 200 letters to women leaders, we received no negative responses, and most of the women joined with us. Over the next 10 or so years, we met to learn about gun laws and guns.

One of our members, a state police officer, brought a variety of guns to a meeting to teach us the terms, the usages and the methods used to modify guns to become more deadly.

Once in, Washington, D.C., I spent hours studying the Second Amendment in the Constitution and reading the discussions by the founding fathers while they formulated the amendment.

Our organization listened as constitutional law experts explained the Second Amendment and noted that it did not refer to the individual citizen but to militia groups such as the National Guard units in each state.

James (Jim) Brady, President Ronald Reagan’s press secretary, had been struck down at the time of the assassination attempt on President Reagan in 1981. Brady, seriously disabled, and his wife, Sarah, ultimately established an organization called the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Our group took their mission as our own.

We “worked to enact and enforce sensible gun laws, regulations and public policies” through our grassroots efforts.

In 1994, the Brady Bill went into effect requiring a background check and a five-day waiting period before the purchase of a handgun. Four years later, long guns were included. We later learned that gun deaths dropped 27% between 1994 and 2001 with the onset of the new legislation.

Under President Bill Clinton, assault weapons were banned in 1994.

But, it was frustrating, slow work, and we were often discouraged by the pace and lack of real progress.

“Criminals will continue to have guns,” people would tell us. “Guns will not change criminal behavior.” And, “We have to have guns to protect us from criminals.”

In 2004, the assault weapon ban was allowed to expire.

We were a group of chiefs without a lot of worker bees. We slowly stopped meeting, moving on to issues which seemed more hopeful and solvable. And now I ask, were those the “good old” days? Remarkably, since then weapons have greatly “improved.” We now have large-capacity magazines on guns which allow more people to be killed in a shorter time with more brutality.

These days, our children are being gunned down in school and in their neighborhoods. Our shopping centers are not seen as safe places. Our country is awash in guns. The rate of deaths in children from firearms is the highest in the United States by far. There are 120 firearms per 100 people here. Yemen is next with 52 per 100. Suicides and unintentional deaths (accidents) are rising.

We could do many things to change the situation. Our Michigan legislature is working on changes for safe storage of guns and other improvements affecting easy gun access. Our Jewish organizations, like NCJW/MI, are meeting in coalitions to educate and advocate.

But I continue to feel despair at the pace of change and concern that we are not making significant improvements. We should be doing more nationally.

So, after more than 30 years, I have to ask, “When is enough, enough?”

Jeannie Weiner is a freelance writer in Metro Detroit and former president of the Jewish Community Relations Council.