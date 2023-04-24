Family plans a celebration to remember for their special needs son.

If it takes a village to raise a child, then it can take what feels like a whole country to raise a child with special needs. It was with this thought that Bayla and Sruly Berman of Oak Park approached their son Dovid’s third birthday.

Traditionally in some communities, a boy’s third birthday is celebrated with an upsherin and marked with his first haircut. The Bermans, filled with appreciation for their family, their community and their son’s medical teams in more than three states, were not going to let this milestone pass without a splash — even if the birthday boy himself is cognitively unaware of its significance.

In 2019, Sruly and Bayla, parents of then 4-year-old Zevy, were thrilled to be expecting for the second time. It was at the 20-week scan that they first discovered they might have a rocky road ahead of them.

“The baby’s stomach was distended, meaning he wasn’t passing stool,” said Bayla, who recalls how she immediately went straight into planner mode, researching every option, wanting to know every possible outcome.

After an anxiety-ridden pregnancy, Dovid was born on March 10, 2020, which also happened to be Purim, right before the world turned upside down with COVID. Even during that tumultuous time, the Bermans felt the hand of God with them.

“I got laid off during COVID and Bayla’s [Partners in Torah] office went remote, so we were able to move to Denver for three months for the surgeries,” said Sruly, who now works for Superior Kosher Meats in Southfield. “Purim is the holiday of hidden miracles. Dovid is full of hidden miracles and that was definitely one of them for us.”

Many Challenges

At birth, Dovid was diagnosed with an anorectal malformation, meaning he was born without an anus; his rectum connected to his bladder. Within 24 hours, he had his first surgery and by the time he was 6 months old, he’d had three surgeries. The most significant — a customized anus — was created by the famed Dr. Alberto Pena of Colorado, who invented this surgery only 40 years ago. Dr. Pena is now over age 80; little Dovid Berman was one of his last patients.

Along with this diagnosis, Dovid also has a chromosomal abnormality so rare no studies have been done about it.

“He has a whole bunch of ‘smaller things’ going on,” added Bayla. “Dovid is deaf in one ear, has epilepsy and is very developmentally delayed.”

As any parent of a child with special needs can attest, raising such a child is a full-time job and can be emotionally draining. Their calendars are filled with therapies, doctors’ appointments and hospital stays, and their hearts beat a different tune, always anticipating the next health scare.

“It’s hard, exhausting and, at times, very lonely,” Bayla said. “People don’t always understand, even when they try … and it can be painful to watch other kids who are the same age as yours, see them do normal things your own child will never do.”

Learning from Dovid

But there’s definitely a flip-side. Dovid’s smile has been known to lift the mood of even the most unsuspecting passerby. He often beams his radiant and wholehearted smile at the congregants of Young Israel of Oak Park, where his family are members, and inevitably ends up spreading good cheer, even without saying a single word.

“Dovid is super smiley and extremely social. He loves to play, be around and interact with people. He’s always giving hugs and kisses,” Bayla said.

Dovid’s warmth and positivity is a constant source of inspiration for his family and those around him.

“He’s always smiling,” Sruly said. “There are many times he’s smiling when any other kid in the same position would naturally be sad or crying. Not Dovid! He’s always showing me that he can power through any obstacle.”

Big brother Zevy, 8, concurs. “I learn from Dovid that when you work hard, you can do anything. Plus, he’s really fun to look at when he’s happy because he just looks so cute!”

When parents have a child with special needs, they sometimes feel they are no longer the same person they once were. They have new priorities and a different perspective.

Unplanned Adventures

“Life does not always go according to plan,” Bayla said. “My family had to cancel three family trips in the last year alone because of Dovid’s medical emergencies. Dovid has taught me patience. I’ve learned to take whatever life throws at us and just take it one step at a time.”

Actually, the unplanned pivots of life usually wind up being the most memorable. On one occasion, the family had planned to drive to Cincinnati together. Bayla was going to take Dovid to his doctor there, while Sruly was going to fly with Zevy to a family wedding in New York. But there was a huge snowstorm, the flight was canceled, and Sruly and Zevy were stuck in Cincinnati.

“It was during Zevy’s winter break,” explained Bayla, who is extremely sensitive to her older son and the often-overlooked role of a sibling with special needs. “We didn’t want Zevy to just tag along with us to Dovid’s appointments; that’s not fair. On a whim, we decided to randomly drive to Kentucky … It was great! One of our best family vacations ever!”

After three years of ups and downs with Dovid, including multiple stressful hospital stays, Sruly and Bayla realized that their second son’s upsherin should not be a typical affair.

Celebrating the Miracle of Dovid

“We wanted to celebrate the life that Dovid has lived so far, and the miracle that he is … He really is a miracle! I hope one day when he is cognitively able, he’ll look back at these pictures and see this early celebration of who he is and what he’s becoming,” Bayla said.

Originally the plan was to make a seudat hodaah (literally, a meal of thanksgiving) but Dovid had been in and out of the hospital all winter and they weren’t sure he’d even be there. In the end, the Bermans decided to hold a family-only celebration.

“We had a weekend surrounded by people who love us and who love him, who support us constantly. We wanted to celebrate them for celebrating Dovid,” Bayla said.

Bayla’s parents, Michael and Bracha Hochheiser of Oak Park, were present, as were Bayla’s five older siblings, their spouses and kids, some of whom flew in from New York, New Jersey and Cleveland. Sruly’s parents, Eli and Esti Berman of Brooklyn, were there, as well as his grandfather Shmuel Goldstein of Brooklyn and Sruly’s siblings, who also flew in from New York and New Jersey for the long weekend.

The extended family ate Shabbat meals catered by Quality Kosher Catering together at Young Israel of Oak Park.

“It was very special,” Bayla said. “It’s rare to have both sides of the family present at a calm simchah. Bar mitzvahs and weddings are beautiful, but they’re so crazy busy sometimes! This was nothing like that. We were able to just sit, schmooze and enjoy being together.”

The actual upsherin took place on March 12. Even more family members flew in for Sunday’s party, bringing the total to 70 out-of-towners who had flown in to join the Berman’s at this milestone event.

Lending a positive spin on life with a child with special needs, the Berman’s chose a circus theme for the party. Tzivia Bracha Blumenfeld of Southfield was the party planner, and she went all out to make this party into something spectacular. Décor was red and white, and a cotton candy machine and pop-corn machine added to the fun. One of the best parts, according to Zevy, was the cake. It showed an adorable elephant and tiger peeking out from under a red-and-white striped circus tent, and was supplied with love by Dovid’s grandfather, Eli Berman, who owns Strauss Bakery in Boro Park. Cookies printed with “Dovid’s Upsherin” were designed to look like circus admission tickets and tzizit.

Photographer Anna Frenkel of Frenkel Films was hired to capture the beautiful family shots, and she delivered. Simple joyful music was provided from their phones.

To add spirituality to the fun, there was a station for kids to color tzedakah boxes.

Sitting inside his wheelchair, the star of the hour, Dovid, an NG tube threaded through his nose, a relic from his latest hospital stay after a tough winter, smiled for the pictures and didn’t bat an eyelid as his hair was cut by one family member after another. Soon Dovid’s hair was completely cut and styled; he is now no longer mistaken for a girl!

For the Bermans, this upsherin celebration was a chance to enjoy their family and express appreciation to them.

Bayla gave a speech. “I just thanked everyone for being there, for always being there. Especially Zevy, the amazing big brother that he is. Having a special needs kid affects the whole family and especially the siblings, much more than we give

them credit for. This milestone, this party wasn’t just about Dovid; it was about Zevy as well.”