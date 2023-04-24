Free program features the new generation of leadership at Detroit Opera.

Congregation Shaarey Zedek will present “Tradition and Innovation at Detroit Opera: A New Generation of Jewish Leadership” Sunday, April 30, from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Southfield shul.

The program, sponsored by Barbara and Michael Kratchman, features Detroit Opera Artistic Director Yuval Sharon, Music Director Roberto Kalb, Elizabeth Polese (soprano), Ben Reisinger (baritone) and Nathalie Doucet (head of music). The Concert is free and open to the community. Patron tickets may be purchased for $100 per family and provides preferred seating and access to an afterglow with the artists.

A Storied History

The roots of Detroit Opera can be found in the genesis of the Michigan Opera Theatre in 1971. Led by its visionary founder, David DiChiera, Michigan Opera Theatre helped pave the way toward the rebirth of Detroit’s theater and entertainment district. The Detroit Opera House, in Detroit’s Grand Circus Park Historic District, has been the company’s home since 1996. DiChiera was the heart and soul of the company until his retirement in 2017.

Fast forward to 2020, when the Detroit Opera ushered in a new era for the institution, one that would establish its reputation as the destination for groundbreaking opera in America.

In September 2020, Detroit Opera announced that Yuval Sharon would be joining the company as the Gary L. Wasserman Artistic Director. Described by the New York Times as “opera’s disruptor in residence,” Sharon has amassed an unconventional body of work that expands the operatic form. He has directed and produced operas in moving vehicles, train stations, warehouses, parking lots and escalator corridors, to name a few. From 2016 to 2019, he was the inaugural artist-in-residence at the Los Angeles Philharmonic, where he launched a major revival of Meredith Monk’s opera, ATLAS, becoming the first director to be entrusted with her work. He is founder and artistic director of the experimental opera company The Industry in Los Angeles.

Among the visionary programs produced by Sharon during his tenure so far in Detroit are Twilight: Gods, a unique drive-in experience of Richard Wagner’s Götterdämmerung (Twilight of the Gods) in the Detroit Opera House’s parking structure, and a reverse-chronology production of La bohème.

Two years after Yuval Sharon arrived in Detroit, in November 2022, Detroit Opera announced Roberto Kalb as its new music director, the first to hold the position since the 2017 retirement of the late David DiChiera. Kalb made his Detroit Opera debut in the 2017-18 season conducting Ricky Ian Gordon’s 27; he returned in early 2022 to lead Yuval Sharon’s reverse-chronology La bohème. He previously served as a resident conductor and head of music at the Opera Theatre of St. Louis and has led productions across the U.S., Mexico and Brazil. In addition to leading Detroit Opera performances, Kalb builds and sustains the artistic quality of the Detroit Opera Orchestra and Detroit Opera Chorus.

Both Yuval Sharon and Roberto Kalb are Jewish. Sharon grew up in Chicago, the son of two Israeli parents, and attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he earned a B.A. in English and dramatic arts. He went on to study for a year in Berlin, where he became drawn to opera.

Roberto Kalb was born in Mexico to a Jewish family and studied first at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music where he earned a B.A. degree in composition and then went on to earn his M.A. in composition from the University of Michigan.

We asked Yuval Sharon and Roberto Kalb a few questions:

A Conversation with the Artists

Why should people be drawn to opera?

Yuval: Opera is the intersection of all of the arts: literature, music, architecture, fashion — all of that finds a place in opera. Because it’s an intersection, opera should be for everybody. It should be for people who already know to sing along with Verdi and Mozart, and it should be for people who are experiencing opera for the very first time.

Roberto: Opera is the ultimate artistic form of expression. It is an art form that not only expresses our day-to-day life, but also moves us beyond our day-to-day by making us reflect on themes that are innately human. Opera is thrilling, stunning, exciting, dramatic, beautiful, terrifying, delicate: All of these and more are possible in any single production. The beauty of the human voice, accompanied by musicians, is a form of expression that tugs immediately at the heartstrings. There is no other medium that blends music, words, dance, costumes and lighting together in such a truly cohesive way.

How does your Jewish heritage influence your work?



Yuval: Opera, actually, has quite a few similarities to religion; in both, a congregation comes together in song to recite profound, usually older texts and investigate what it means to be human. My own brand of Judaism hews closely to how I view and create operas: in both fields, tradition requires constant examining, rather than blind obedience; no matter how old the text, the act of constant reinterpretation offers ever-fresh insight; and no matter how tight the community, a broader social responsibility is a crucial tenet of our viability.

Roberto: I would say that being Jewish has taught me the value of unity, resilience and charity. Growing up Jewish in a country where 99 percent of the population is not — this taught me a sense of what it is like to be in the minority. The support within that community taught me the power of togetherness, and I attempt to show openness and charity in my work as a result.

What are some of the new innovations you are introducing in the upcoming season?

Yuval: This season’s site-specific operatic experience, pioneering composer John Cage’s Europeras 3 & 4, is created entirely of recycled materials — arias that everyone is familiar with, classics from European repertoire. The only catch is that they’re all performed at the same time. Through chance operations, singers will perform arias that they select, while pianists play transcriptions of different operas, and phonographs are playing different recordings. The result is something new and original: an exhilarating, bewildering, wonderful work.

Roberto: We are creating a new community-focused series that will feature symphonic music with our Detroit Opera Orchestra and our Resident Artists. This will be an opportunity for our orchestra to go directly to the community, for us to meet Detroit communities where they live. I plan for this series to grow, and it will provide a great way for our players to be able to perform together beyond the Detroit Opera House, and for us to be able to reach places in the community that have not historically been embraced by arts organizations.