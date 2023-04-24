JARC volunteer Jeff Jacobs delivers food and supplies to JARC homes for the seders.
JARC volunteer Jeff Jacobs delivers food and supplies to JARC homes for the seders.

“What I love about leading JARC seders is that it is meaningful not only for persons served by JARC, but also for staff.”

In celebration of Passover, JARC hosted seder dinners for the people they serve on April 5. The nonprofit organization that serves adults with developmental disabilities offered five different seders for the 75 people they serve who were present for Passover at the homes.

JARC volunteers Ronit Wasman and her son deliver kosher staples to JARC homes for the week of Passover.
JARC volunteers Ronit Wasman and her son deliver kosher staples to JARC homes for the week of Passover. JARC

Four in-person seders took place at the Nusbaum, Pitt, Katzman and Milan homes led by Ronnie Elkus, the Fox Family, Dave Konop and Richard Kaplan. For the fifth seder, JARC’s Tony Richman Teen Action Project led a virtual seder.

Kayla, a person served by JARC, is ready for the Passover celebration.
Kayla, a person served by JARC, is ready for the Passover celebration. JARC

JARC homes received traditional foods of symbolic significance commemorating the Hebrews’ liberation, which included brisket, matzah ball soup, potatoes, vegetables and brownies.

RIchard, a person served by JARC, leads one of the seders.
RIchard, a person served by JARC, leads one of the seders. JARC

“What I love about leading JARC seders is that it is meaningful not only for persons served by JARC, but also for staff. Everyone discussing the idea of freedom and the importance of celebrating the holiday together is so special,” shared Ronnie Elkus.

Sandra, a person served by JARC, waits for the seder to begin.
Sandra, a person served by JARC, waits for the seder to begin. JARC

Seventeen volunteers delivered the meals for the five seders as well as kosher Passover staples for the week, such as cereal, pancake mix, Jello, matzah and snacks.

Previous articleA Redesign for Future Generations
Next articleNonprofit Career Expo May 3
JN Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR