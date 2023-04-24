“What I love about leading JARC seders is that it is meaningful not only for persons served by JARC, but also for staff.”

In celebration of Passover, JARC hosted seder dinners for the people they serve on April 5. The nonprofit organization that serves adults with developmental disabilities offered five different seders for the 75 people they serve who were present for Passover at the homes.

Four in-person seders took place at the Nusbaum, Pitt, Katzman and Milan homes led by Ronnie Elkus, the Fox Family, Dave Konop and Richard Kaplan. For the fifth seder, JARC’s Tony Richman Teen Action Project led a virtual seder.

JARC homes received traditional foods of symbolic significance commemorating the Hebrews’ liberation, which included brisket, matzah ball soup, potatoes, vegetables and brownies.

“What I love about leading JARC seders is that it is meaningful not only for persons served by JARC, but also for staff. Everyone discussing the idea of freedom and the importance of celebrating the holiday together is so special,” shared Ronnie Elkus.

Seventeen volunteers delivered the meals for the five seders as well as kosher Passover staples for the week, such as cereal, pancake mix, Jello, matzah and snacks.