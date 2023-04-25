Local community members love their unusual pets.

According to the National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), about 90.5 million American families own a pet. Dogs and cats are the most popular, but millions of others have something a little more out of the box.

One local with an unusual pet is Dr. Zvi Kresch of Southfield, who works out of the Kellogg Eye Center. His pet’s name is Tinkerbell, which might make you think of some sweet and magical creature, but actually Tinkerbell is a Chilean rose hair tarantula!

Zvi and Tinkerbell have been a pair long before he married his wife, Jamie, 10 years ago.

“Tinkerbell came into my life on Chanukah 2006,” Zvi said. He’d met someone who was in vet school and had a tarantula, which he’d found amazing and decided to get one of his own. “My parents went on a trip to Israel and I was home with my younger siblings … so that seemed like a good time!”

One of his sister’s friends suggested the name and it stuck. By the time his parents came home from Israel, Tinkerbell was one of the family. Fortunately, his parents were pretty accepting of the surprise new addition.

“Tinkerbell is a fascinating creature,” Zvi said. “It’s so cool to see how something so different from us navigates the world, even how she moves her legs … It’s hydraulics, she pumps fluid to extend her legs and then uses her muscles to draw them in. She has eight eyes, though, like most spiders, has poor vision. She can lay silk to detect prey. Even the way she eats is so interesting and organized!”

One thing Zvi did not know about tarantulas before Tinkerbell entered his life was about her abdominal hairs. Some arachnids and caterpillars can throw their abdominal hairs when they feel threatened, which can cause serious allergic reactions if it lands in someone’s eyes. In residency, Zvi presented a grand rounds to his department on this disease entity, and Tinkerbell got to make a cameo.

Zvi is a huge fan of his pet and loves to talk about her.

“She’s docile and can be handled; we have even attached her to our clothes,” Zvi said. “Care is minimal, she requires regular food, obviously, although sometimes she goes months without eating. Tarantulas molt every few years. She’ll birth herself out of her current shell and have a fresh one under that. It’s pretty remarkable to watch.”

It also lends itself to some pretty fun shtick. Early on, after Tinkerbell’s first molting, Zvi put the molt in a jewelry box, trotted over to his neighbor’s house and asked Daniel Kohn of Kravings, then just age 21, a favor.

“I’ve got something special in there for someone, but you have much better taste than I do, what do you think?” Zvi asked, with a twinkle in his eye.

Daniel’s father, Paul Kohn, of blessed memory, joked, “You’re gonna trust that from a Kresch?” just as Daniel opened the box and, to Zvi’s great delight, got the shock of his life.

“He jumped about 6 feet in the air!” Zvi said with relish.

Another time, a family came for Shabbat dinner and Zvi glanced over at Tinkerbell’s terrarium and idly commented, “I’ve never seen her come out of her cage like that before …

“Instantly, my friend’s mother was across the room … and she was in her late 70s! My friend said, ‘I’ve never seen my mother move so fast!’” Zvi laughed.

Zvi and Jamie have four children, Amalia, 7, Tuvia, 5, Shalva, 2, and Eliana, 1, and Zvi says his family has embraced Tinkerbell. “I keep her out of reach of the younger ones until they’re old enough to understand that they can do more harm to her than she could to them,” said Zvi, who is a member of Young Israel of Oak Park.

Tarantulas cannot kill a person, but their bites can feel like a bee sting or cause allergic reactions.

“She does have some pretty nasty-looking fangs,” admitted Zvi. “And if she’s not handled well, she could probably do some minor damage. But having a pet tarantula has worked for us.”

Birds of a Feather … and Much More!

Jordyn and Max Popour and their kids Cash, 6, and Bodhi, 4, are also very into their unusual pets. They have a crested gecko called Velcro, a bearded dragon called Tilly, two huge dogs called Phoenix and King … and over 60 chickens and 12 ducks!

“I’m a huge animal lover,” Jordyn said. “I always wanted to have chickens. My husband originally said 10 would be OK and somehow that turned into 65.”

Jordyn grew up in Farmington Hills and attended Temple Israel, where her parents still belong.

“I grew up in the city, where chickens and ducks are rare,” said Jordyn, who was thrilled to move out to Milford in 2021, where they purchased two acres of land. “One of the biggest surprises to me once I got into this world was discovering just how many people actually keep them.”

Jordyn said looking after animals can be extremely educational.

“It’s so great for kids to see how animals live and to learn to take care of them. It makes them kinder human beings,” she said.

Out of all their pets, Cash and Bodhi particularly enjoy helping with the chickens and ducks; they love to feed them and clean their coops. According to Jordyn, care is not particularly complicated beyond providing food, water for the ducks to swim in and a draft-free area to prevent frost bite in the winters.

Contrary to their reputation, Jordyn said that chickens are smart animals and that there are many perks to keeping them.

“Chickens are underestimated,” Jordyn said. “Some respond when their names are called and have fun personalities. They’re sustainable — they provide us with eggs, and they’re excellent for waste management — they eat anything. In the summer, chickens are a huge help with bugs and rodents; we used to find ticks on our boys all the time, but we’ve seen none since we got the chickens.”

Best of all, chicken therapy is an emerging trend out of Europe with chickens becoming more of a common sight in nursing homes and special needs schools. According to a 2019 article in Psychology Today, “They [chickens] can make good therapy pets for people … Caretaking is good for you when it’s not overwhelming, and a chicken can provide an ‘un-anxious’ example of how to live without worry.”

Jordyn said she felt the therapeutic benefits from her chickens when she was suffering from severe post-partum depression after the birth of both her sons.

“Spending just 30 minutes a day, having that quiet time collecting the eggs, helped me Gtremendously,” she said of her feathered pets.

Delightful Vermin

In 2021, as Sarah G. of West Bloomfield cleaned out her pet’s cage, her phone rang. Knowing it was important, she answered and went into the other room to settle down for a long conversation. An hour later, she returned and suddenly realized she’d forgotten to put her pets back in their cage.

“Chip!” she called worriedly. “Salsa! Pickles?”

One furry little rat’s head instantly popped out of her closet drawer from on top of her folded T-shirts … and then came the other two peeking out from her socks.

Most people would not be thrilled to see rats burrowing in their clothes, but these rats are Sarah’s beloved pets.

“Wild rats are pests; they multiply quickly and can live in almost any environment. But domesticated rats are totally different; they’re adorable, intelligent, social creatures that make amazing pets,” said Sarah, who is a teacher.

About five years ago, Sarah had an aggressive pet hamster. She googled, “Where to get a friendly hamster” and found a post that recommended, “Don’t get hamsters … if you want good, friendly pets, get rats.” Sarah researched and liked what she read, so she found a breeder and bought her rats in 2021.

“Breeders are best because they handle their animals from the day they’re born, so their animals are extremely used to human contact,” Sarah said.

According to Sarah, rats make perfect pets because they’re so curious, animated and active.

“They’re so much fun,” Sarah said. “Rats have this innate sense of order. I once fixed up their cage and then they went and undid all my hard work. I give them cardboard pieces and they shred it and make little nests for themselves. I gave Pickles a roll of toilet paper and he unrolled it down the stairs of his cage and created this entire elaborate situation.”

Although they’re small — domesticated rats grow to about 8-10 inches — Sarah said they are more like dogs in terms of the close bond they share with their owners.

“They’re snuggly. We have lots of cuddles. Some wait for me in the corner of their cage every single day, leaping and running around when they see me,” Sarah said. “I’ve read stories about rats that saved people. In one case, a guy had fallen asleep in a mine and a rat he’d been feeding bit him. The man woke up and realized the mine was about to collapse and got out in time. Another time, a domesticated rat escaped its cage and scratched at its owner’s bedroom door. When she woke up, she realized the house was on fire … Their rat saved the whole family.”

Sarah feeds her rats blocks of rat food, as well as small amounts of fruit and vegetables, pasta, rice and chicken. Rats can develop respiratory issues and tumors are common, so vet care can add up quickly, but Sarah says the benefits clearly outweigh the downsides.

“They come when I call, have such zest for life, and I can see how they really tune in with the person who’s holding them. You can really connect with pet rats and develop a beautiful relationship,” said Sarah. “When I stroke their heads and ears, they close their eyes, get this blissed out expression on their faces and start chattering their teeth. They even wag their tails. It’s so cute. My happy little rats!”