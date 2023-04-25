JCRC, Temple Israel, and several local synagogues are coming together for a workshop, as a communal response to recent events at Bloomfield Hills High School. Join us, as we delve into a constructive conversation about Israel and Palestine, and discuss how to decipher when criticism of Israel is antisemitic.

Yael Aronoff, PhD* will lead the conversation. Parents and teens will have an opportunity to learn, ask questions, discuss and process with community clergy.

Students who attend the event will receive a copy of Bari Weiss’ book, “How to Fight Anti-Semitism.” To continue the conversation, be sure to join us on May 3rd as we welcome Bari Weiss and Mitch Albom to discuss her book – all students are invited to attend at no cost.

Advance registration is required for both events. Questions? Contact Gabby at gbuffington@temple-israel.org