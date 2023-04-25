“You know nothing about engineering. How will you find me a job?” Joe laughed, but Lindsey had the last laugh.

First impressions aren’t always right. Just ask Lindsey Waldman. She famously told her husband, Joe, within minutes of meeting him that he was “the most annoying person she’d ever met in her life!”

Lindsey Weberman grew up in Farmington Hills; Joe Waldman grew up near Chicago. While he went to Purdue to pursue a degree in electric and chemical engineering, she studied medical technology at Michigan State. Bo

th of them had previously signed up for a Birthright trip but had canceled for different reasons.

In December 2007, Purdue and Michigan State organized a joint Birthright trip, and both Lindsey and Joe signed up.

The students were seated on the plane alphabetically … and guess who wound up sitting next to each other!?

It wasn’t exactly love at first sight: Lindsey had prepared for the long flight with a nice book. Joe had also planned for the long flight — with a stack of board games he’d planned on playing with whichever lucky person he was sitting next to. And as any bookworm knows, it’s not fun being badgered to play a game when all you want to do is read.

That’s when Lindsey told Joe her unflattering assessment of him!

A few minutes later, she felt bad. “I’m not normally so rude,” she said and put down her book and agreed to let him show her how to play a round of backgammon.

That was all it took. They were together the entire 10 days of the Birthright trip and “the rest is history.”

After they married in September 2011, they settled in Chicago. When Joe was looking for a new job in 2015, Lindsey told him she’d help him find one.

“You know nothing about engineering. How will you find me a job?” Joe laughed, but Lindsey had the last laugh.

She looked closer to Michigan, found the perfect job for her husband and he’s been commuting ever since from their West Bloomfield home to his job at Toledo Refining Company, where he’s the department lead of advanced process controls. Lindsey is a pediatric nurse at Medical Center Pediatrics (formerly at Henry Ford.)

Today, Lindsey and Joe and their kids, Brendan, 8, Natalie, 5, and Jude, 1, are proud members of Adat Shalom.

“Joe still loves games, and I still think he’s annoying sometimes,” Lindsey said. “But now whenever I tell Joe, ‘You’re so annoying,’ he says, ‘Yes, but you love that!’ I guess I do!”

This column will appear biweekly. If you’d like to share your “meet-cute” story, please email burstynwithjoy@hotmail.com.