Discover how OCC empowered Maya Siegmann to pursue her dream of helping teens.

Oakland Community College

2020 was a year fraught with stress and change. It was also the year that Maya Siegmann graduated from Bloomfield Hills High School.

Everyone, including Maya, was asking themselves, What’s next?

Many of her classmates decided to jump into higher education that year, taking off to places like Central Michigan University (CMU) and Michigan State University (MSU). Maya knew that wouldn’t work for her, given that in 2020 practically all education was done virtually.

“I definitely need the in-person experience,” says Maya. “Or at least the in-person option.”

So, she decided to take a gap year. She learned about herself, gained work experience at a local business, and even acquired new hobbies like crochet. That year gave Maya the valuable opportunity to take her time to decide where she would go next. She had seen her brother use OCC as a stepping stone in his own education and realized that she could do the same.

“I chose to go to OCC because I wasn’t completely sure about what I wanted to do with my life,” says Maya. “And I wanted to be able to explore my general education requirements.”

“When I got in touch with my counselor, she showed me the Michigan Transfer Agreement.”

The Michigan Transfer Agreement (MTA) facilitates the transfer of credits from OCC to schools like MSU, Oakland University, University of Michigan or, in Maya’s case, Wayne State University.

“The MTA is perfect for students who want to save money, appreciate the support of our many resources, and have great flexibility in the types of courses they take,” said OCC counselor Vicki McNifff. Maya was able to take advantage of OCC’s small classes, enjoying one-on-one check-ins with professors. Plus, she was able to create a class schedule that worked perfectly for her own needs. She opted to take some hybrid classes, which allowed her to blend in-person instruction with learning online from the comfort of her home.

“I wasn’t wasting my time or money by taking random classes,” says Maya. “I was able to customize my schedule with OCC while taking classes I knew I would have to take no matter where I was.” From science and math courses to English and psychology, Maya was earning credits that were propelling her toward her graduation. Even her credits from a yoga class would transfer.

Maya is currently in her sophomore year at OCC, and she is planning to transfer to Wayne State’s School of Social Work.

Her goal? Become a middle school counselor.

“I’ve always liked helping people,” she says, continuing, “and that, in my opinion, is the most crucial time for emotional support…helping kids in the most confusing part of their life. When puberty is starting, and things are changing, and you have no idea what’s going on…that’s when you need the most support.”

Thanks to OCC, she’s on track to providing the support that she knows to be so important.

“I’m very grateful to OCC for the way I was able to start my education and my college life,” says Maya. “I am definitely very happy with the path that I chose.”

Learn why OCC is a great place to start your someday. Join a campus tour or virtual admission event. Visit oaklandcc.edu/getstarted.

OAKLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE

oaklandcc.edu/admissions