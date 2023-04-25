Food trucks are becoming a more popular way to feed guests.

It’s spring, and food truck season is in full swing. The eye-catching vehicles are a popular feature at weddings, bar mitzvahs, graduations, birthday parties, corporate events and private events at people’s homes. They roll up to offer a twist on lunch, dinner, dessert and even drinks.

“I would say the demand is very high for food trucks,” says Tal Sasson, owner of food truck The Pita Post, which serves up modern Mediterranean food, taking items popular in the Middle East such as chicken schnitzel and adding new sauces and flavors.

Sasson started The Pita Post in 2013, back when there were fewer than 10 food trucks in the Metro Detroit area. Since then, a slew of new food trucks have come rolling onto the scene, with some adapting their businesses to meet the ongoing and largely seasonal demand for them at celebrations. “People think it’s a very good alternative to having someone catering their food and delivering, where it will sit cold in boxes. It’s more convenient, that’s for sure, and people seem to like it,” he says.

Food trucks mostly service outdoor events, but they also work in closed venues, placing the food trucks nearby. Some closed venues even have exhaust and ventilation systems so trucks can drive right in. Sasson recommends calling before the season starts — usually around January ahead of an April to November season — to reserve. “As much ahead is always the better option,” he says. “Because the more popular food trucks are going to book sooner.”

Celebrants considering having a food truck at their event need to ask questions first, Sasson explains, including checking to make sure the food truck can accommodate their guest count and prepare the food in a short time. They’ll also want to see how the food is presented, and address the more mundane, such as if the truck’s power needs and the venue are a match.

“A food truck, because it’s mobile, runs off generators, which can sometimes be loud and affect the party. People should do their homework and see how each truck is operating to feed their guests the best,” he advises. He suggests trying a truck’s food at a public venue before booking and also considering who will serve and who will clean up — some people hire a bartending company to handle those details, he notes.

Sasson provides a variety of items so customers can brainstorm and choose the limited menu they think will fit their guests best. “We can cook anything that they are requesting,” he says. “Sometimes we’re stretching out the menu as far as appetizers and desserts along with signature items, but the point is that everything is customizable per the client’s request for that specific event.”

The most requested item is chicken schnitzel, with vegan falafel and cauliflower pitas also popular, he says.

Part of the thrill for guests is lining up at the window to order. It’s a faster process than at a public event because no money is exchanged. “That’s part of the food truck experience, to interact with the food truck, come to the food truck and get their food as fast as possible,” he says.

Chef Cari’s Kosher Food Truck

Chef Cari Herskovitz-Rosenbloom’s kosher food truck was the only one of its kind in the Midwest, let alone Detroit, when she started it up back in the fall of 2016. “It wasn’t really mainstream,” she explains. She and her husband, Yisroel Rosenbloom, had the food truck custom built to their needs. They’re still using it today, in addition to providing food for large-scale weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, baby namings and more through a catering division.

“It’s fun,” she says of the food truck phenomenon. “It’s a fun, creative way to feed your guests multiple choices instead of one plated dinner.”

Having food trucks at spring, summer or fall events as opposed to a full-service, catered menu can be a way for hosts to keep costs down. Still, hosts need to think about the big picture and also take into account table rentals, linens, chairs and servers as well, she says, to see what’s ultimately right for them.

In terms of food, her most popular menu is Israeli food, including falafel and shawarma served different ways. Most people pick the Israeli menu because it can feed a wide variety of guests. “It’s all kosher, and if someone’s vegan or gluten-free or dairy-free, the Israeli menu is accommodating,” she explains.

Customers also sometimes elect to do custom takeover menus, she says. And for those who may worry about dropping hand-held delicacies on their dresses, there’s even a bowl option, which they eat with a fork. Still, many choose to chance it. “You gotta hunch over, lean forward and go for it,” she says.

Herskovitz-Rosenbloom says she’s seen food truck demand increase over the past five years. “It’s much more common now at bar and bat mitzvahs, a little more casual events. I wouldn’t say too many black-tie weddings that we cater are with a food truck,” she says. “That doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen; it’s just a bit more on the casual side. When you’re bringing a food truck to serve food to your guests at a wedding, I’d usually take the tone of a more casual event.”

Given pricing volatility and the nature of the industry, she doesn’t book more than six months ahead. “I don’t want to have to change pricing or anything on a customer a year and a half after we made the contract, so we recommend booking six months or less in advance,” she says.

Dream Machine

Scott Moloney, who runs two “Dream Machine” dessert trucks, has spent the last 12 years bringing desserts to bar and bat mitzvahs, graduation parties, weddings and food truck rallies. He’s also got a store, his third, opening in Grosse Pointe Woods that will have a dedicated space for events.

For bar and bat mitzvahs, his most popular offering is a scoop-on-site sundae bar with three flavors of ice cream and the option for 10. Bar and bat mitzvah guests of honor also have the option to design their own ice cream flavor. “It’s something that’s different. Everyone wants to do something that’s a little different to make their bar or bat mitzvah unique, and that’s a way they can do it,” he says. Some bar and bat mitzvah families also choose to have custom pints as giveaways, he adds.

Moloney, who traded in a career in banking to pursue his dream of opening an ice cream store, says setup is no problem for his trucks. “We don’t rely on electricity. We use insulated buckets to hold the ice cream — we’re very easy to work with.”

For weddings, some hosts elect to serve “boozy ice cream” including white chocolate with a Chambord raspberry liqueur ribbon and shaved chocolate, or peach bourbon in the summer. “We almost always have a request for salted caramel for weddings,” he says. Some weddings his trucks travel to have even come out of relationships that started with first dates at his shops. “They come back to tell us after they hired us that one of the reasons they wanted us there is that it’s where they had their first date.”