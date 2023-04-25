The Chabad Center of Troy has commissioned a Sefer Torah and begun a campaign for the community.

Three and a half years ago, the Chabad Center of Troy opened with the goal of serving the Jewish community east of Woodward. Now, that very community will have its own Sefer Torah, its own Torah scroll, the holiest object of Judaism.

The Troy and Eastside CommUnity Torah Campaign has launched — with a special opportunity for every Jew to take part in a tremendous celebration for the entire community.

While in the process of designing the physical center in advance of its opening in March 2022, the center asked its woodworker to design an ark for a Torah.

The catch: Due to the cost of a Torah, the center didn’t have one yet, even though it was a dream to have one. The idea was to have an ark for their monthly services and to borrow a Torah when they needed it.

At the grand opening of the center, community member Joy Silverstein saw the ark, opened it up and was shocked to see no Torah. Silverstein called the next morning and said she wanted to give the lead gift to sponsor the Torah.

“A Torah costs upwards of $50,000, and she gave a very significant part to get [the process] started,” said Menachem Caytak, rabbi and executive director of the Chabad Center of Troy. With her contribution in mind, it will be named the Joy Silverstein Community Torah.

That was last March and, after going through the important and not-so-simple process of commissioning a scribe to work on the scroll, the perfect scribe was found — and he finished it just over a month ago.

Now they’re opening it up for the entire community to take part, Caytak says.

Every part of the Torah, from the letters to the portions to the crown, can be endowed in honor or in memory of loved ones.

For any and all dedications, individuals will have the unique opportunity to assist the sofer in writing one of the final letters, completing this historic Torah scroll.

That will take place at a big dedication ceremony and celebration on May 21 to welcome the Torah into the Chabad house.

“It’s a beautiful thing that everyone will be able to take part in,” Caytak said.

“This is a community Torah, and anytime it will be used, and through everyone dedicating one letter at a time, we connect as an entire community in a very beautiful and spiritual way.”

Overall, Caytak hopes the entire community gets together and unites over the Torah.

“A community is not complete without a Torah. I think this is a real completion, and every time we take out and read from the Torah, it’s going to express unity and a reminder that this is something the entire community got together on.”

Visit www.jewishtroy.com/torah to learn more and get involved in the campaign.