M1 Concourse offers more than 100 years of auto history for the car enthusiast.

In Metro Detroit, there’s nothing quite like M1 Concourse. The 87-acre Pontiac property sits on a historic site critical to Detroit’s automobile history. It’s been home to a series of auto manufacturing facilities for more than 100 years; and in 1905, a large portion of the property was used by the Rapid Motor Company to produce municipal vehicles.

Then, in 1908, Rapid Motor Company was combined with Reliance Motor Truck and Crescent Motors to become General Motors Truck Co. The site was owned by General Motors for decades and underwent several changes before becoming today’s venue.

Still, whether you’re an auto enthusiast or simply looking for a unique event venue, M1 Concourse can accommodate anything from weddings to bar and bat mitzvahs and beyond.

Event Opportunities

While the greater M1 Concourse site itself can hold up to 20,000 individuals, Dave Sherman, vice president of signature shows, who is one of three upper management members who are Jewish, says there are several areas that can be used for events.

First is the racetrack itself, which is 1.5 miles long and includes 11 turns.

“The M1 Circuit offers an opportunity to do anything that you would consider fun with cars,” Sherman, 53, of Clarkston, says. “This could be somebody jumping into a car with a professional driver, or it could be a private practice day where an enthusiast works with a professional driving instructor teaching you how to drive a car.”

Next is the ballroom, which is the more traditional event choice. This can be used for Jewish lifecycle events like engagement parties, anniversaries and more. “It’s a flexible space,” Sherman says of the ballroom. “The thing that makes it unique is that it has an automotive theme between the design, artwork and architecture.”

Located directly on the pit lane, Sherman calls it a perfect location for families of auto enthusiasts or those looking for a uniquely Michigan celebration experience. “If you have a son or daughter who loves cars, here would be an opportunity to do something themed and special for your loved ones to celebrate a significant event,” he says.

For a seated dinner reception, the ballroom can accommodate about 300 guests. However, it also includes an outdoor patio and another smaller ballroom adjacent to the main ballroom, which altogether can hold anywhere from 500 to 600 guests.

“We’ve got an upstairs lounge and viewing deck,” Sherman explains. “We could do craft cocktails and cigars there, for example.”

A Personalized Experience

As for food and beverage, M1 Concourse has partnerships with five preferred caterers in the Metro Detroit area.

“We vetted all of these different caterers and food service companies in the area,” Sherman says. “They were vetted based on their execution of onsite events. We might steer you toward one caterer versus another based on your budget or interests.”

“If you tell us you need to have a kosher meal, we’re going to send you to a particular caterer in a particular kitchen, because we know the quality of the service,” he adds.

Sherman calls being able to provide kosher meals just one of many ways M1 Concourse can customize the event experience. “We can check the box on a lot of these things and take the question out of our guests’ minds by making recommendations like that,” he says.

Since the venue fills up quickly, Sherman recommends reaching out more than a year in advance to secure a date for a private event. Last year, M1 Concourse held more than 100 events and plans to get up to 200 events in 2023 as COVID-19 eases up.

“It’s a very unique location,” he says. “That’s what’s unique about this property.”