Parshat Achrei Mot/Kedoshim: Leviticus 16:1-20:27; Amos 9:7-15.

Keep the Sabbath. Revere one’s parents. Refrain from idolatry and from theft.” Where have we heard these phrases?

The first three verses of Parashat Kedoshim are reminiscent of the Ten Commandments, already presented in Exodus. Later in Kedoshim, we learn about the Torah’s standards for society: to provide for the poor, to judge fairly, to show deference toward the elderly, to love one’s neighbor as oneself, to not place a stumbling block before the blind and to not bear grudges.

These instructions, among the most well-known in the Torah, are essential to understanding the meaning of living a Jewish life. The Jewish project is, so to speak, to partner with God by sanctifying and elevating ourselves with behavior that respects, honors and uplifts our fellow human beings.

Because God is concerned with decency, we must not only abstain from making poor choices in regard to our fellow man, but we must continually practice good behavior in our everyday interactions with one another, whether at home, at work or merely walking down the street.

Clearly, our relationships with one another matter. Why then, are respect and good behavior often hard to master? Why does the Torah insist on repeating the commandments here, and then a third time in the Book of Deuteronomy? How many times must they be drilled into our consciousness for them to stick?

Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks of blessed memory offers an insight taken from the field of anthropology: Use of language may help individuals achieve meaning, but communities are truly held together when individuals are united by ritual. In other words, it is not enough to read or reread the commandments; we must continually practice the compassion, fairness and deference that are held as ideal in our tradition. We must ritualize proper, moral behavior as the best way to achieve harmony in society.

Tragically, the Jews have suffered throughout history when others have fallen short or recused themselves from upholding universal principles like “love thy neighbor as thyself.” We know this all too well at the Zekelman Holocaust Center. That’s why we have a desecrated Torah on exhibit from WWII Europe and why we have it open to the “Love Thy Neighbor as Thyself” passage from this Torah portion.

Every person, Jewish and otherwise, carries a responsibility to treat one another as we are commanded to by God. May we all look to Parshat Kedoshim as a blueprint for the kind of society we are expected to uphold.

Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld is CEO of the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills.