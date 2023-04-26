Detroit’s Yosi Heber elected to Orthodox Union Board of Directors.

The Orthodox Union (OU), the nation’s largest Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization, welcomed Yosi Heber of Metro Detroit to the OU’s Board of Directors. Heber is among 14 new OU Board Members from across the U.S. and Canada elected to a two-year term.

Professionally, Heber is founder/president of Oxford Hill Partners LLC, a marketing firm in Oak Park. He also serves as outsourced CMO and part-time VP of marketing for several companies.

Heber was formerly a marketing executive at Kraft General Foods and Dannon. He received his MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and received rabbinical ordination from Yeshiva Torah Vodaath in Brooklyn, New York.

He is a highly sought-after speaker, and his work has been published in numerous publications. His communal involvement includes developing the “Daf Yomi Masechta Review,” an audio review series covering all of Shas that is featured on many online Torah portals, including the OU’s All Daf mobile app, and the shiur platform Kol Halashon.

The OU Board is responsible for determining the OU’s mission and vision; ensuring strong fiduciary oversight and financial management; fundraising and resource development; and monitoring and assessing the OU’s programs and services. Board members also serve as advisers to the OU’s various departments.

“The OU extends its heartfelt congratulations to Yosi Heber and all of our new board members on joining this important journey with the OU,” OU President Mitchel Aeder said. “These individuals, who reflect the breadth of our community, were chosen for their dedication to communal service, and I look forward to working together to help the OU achieve our many goals.”

Added OU Executive Vice President Rabbi Moshe Hauer, “We welcome our incoming board members for their commitment to serving Am Yisrael and for their contributions to support the OU’s mission — enhancing the religious experience of the Jewish community.”