Meet KW Domain director of operations and Ukraine native Yelena Nisnevich.

Like millions of Soviet Jews who left the U.S.S.R. in pursuit of a better life, Yelena Nisnevich and her family (the Pliskins) immigrated from Kiev to Oak Park in 1992.

The 35-year-old KW Domain director of operations, who was 4 at the time, learned many important lessons from her family’s sacrifice that she carries with her today.

With Soviet higher education degrees being virtually unusable in the United States, her parents had to start over and rebuild their careers from scratch. It taught young Yelena and her older brother Victor the importance of perseverance and hard work.

Always interested in business and marketing, Nisnevich worked multiple jobs and applied for and won scholarships to pay for her undergraduate and graduate education in full. It was something she wanted to do on her own, and her tireless effort paid off.

She graduated from Wayne State University with an MBA in business administration in 2011, where she was chief operating officer of the School of Business Administration student senate and event planning director.

While attending college, Nisnevich got a taste of real estate. What she didn’t know, however, is that it would one day blossom into a successful career.

Learning the Real Estate Trade

Working a front desk job at Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel, Nisnevich learned about entering listings and real estate processes. She did such a good job that her colleagues eventually asked her if she wanted to be on their sales team.

Nisnevich said yes, and began to create virtual tours on Windows Media Player and videos for real estate agents for their listings — something that was new at the time.

Eventually, the Bloomfield Hills resident realized it would be beneficial to become a licensed real estate agent. She built up her career and was instrumental in growing business at Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel.

Then, in 2014, she received an offer from Howard Hanna Real Estate Services to open a new real estate office in Birmingham. It was a chance for Nisnevich to blend her business background with her hands-on experience in real estate.

Just 26 at the time, Nisnevich was tasked with an enormous duty: to help find a location, recruit agents and develop the operations that would eventually drive the business.

“I was the boots-on-the-ground in Birmingham,” she says. “I went to as many events as possible and met with as many agents as possible to get them to consider joining us.”

Her goal, she says, was to “keep things moving in the right direction” and to grow the business. “I had to figure out how to do that,” she laughs. However, figure it out she did, and Howard Hanna opened a successful real estate office in Birmingham.

Nisnevich went on to get her broker’s license and became the managing broker of the office in 2015. She worked there until 2020, later taking a role at sleep brand Reverie as director of special events and then director of operations. There, she ran the COSTCO sales partnership and managed the relationship with the wholesale giant.

A Return to Her Roots

In summer of 2022, shortly after becoming a new mom to her firstborn, Finley, Nisnevich received an opportunity to return to real estate and pursue a dream career. She joined KW Domain, a top luxury brokerage, as director of operations.

In her role, Nisnevich supports just about every team at KW Domain. She oversees the marketing department, works closely with the office broker, partners with a productivity coach, mentors agents and helps grow the business.

It’s a busy job, but one she says is highly rewarding.

As arguably the biggest purchase of one’s life, Nisnevich says playing a role in people buying their dream home is fulfilling and meaningful. While there are long hours involved and many late-night meetings, she says the challenge is worth it.

In her spare time, Nisnevich enjoys spending time with her family and trying new restaurants in Detroit. “I’m a big foodie,” she says.

Yet her biggest passion, she explains, is helping her son create lasting memories. “Quality time and experiences is what we’re doing these days,” Nisnevich says. “Instead of buying more toys, we are always looking for new things we can do together.”

As for her career, Nisnevich enjoys taking one day at a time and seeing it unfold.

“I love seeing agents succeed,” Nisnevich says. “I love when they use the resources we provide to them to help a client buy or sell a home. At the end of the day, we’re in the business of people finding a home, whatever home may look like for them.”