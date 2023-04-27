The former Lee’s Specialty reopens as Lee’s Paperie.

When Solange Messelian, owner of Bloomfield Hills’ Lee’s Specialty invitations, stationery and gifts, a community go-to for mitzvahs, weddings, parties and everything in between for 46 years, decided to retire, it left customers wondering where they would go for what Lee’s Specialty offered.

Carlyn Roth, a Jewish mom of two from Birmingham, has been an event planner designing weddings and parties for the past 20 years — having a pulse on trends and community interests with a fun and sophisticated aesthetic. Roth has long taken customers to the store for their invitations, day-of stationery and custom gifts.

After the announcement of the store closing, Roth knew there would be a void left in the market. A marriage was made in heaven when she took the opportunity to continue the tradition and become the store’s new owner under the new name of Lee’s Paperie, which opened the week of Valentine’s Day with a refresh of beautiful on-trend gifts for every occasion along with the many invitation offerings.

Taking the store over was not something Roth had a plan for.

“I always loved the aspect of paper goods and the planning, stationery and everything that goes into that part of events was always something that interested me,” Roth said. “But it wasn’t anything on my radar, it was just one of the many aspects I deal with for weddings.”

Wondering herself where she would take her clients with the store closing while also hearing from current and former clients, Roth knew there was still a market for it and realized it was something she could bring to the community.

Being friends with Messelian, who has decided to stay on and work with the store, conversations began about transitioning to a new store. The old store did effectively close, but then they reopened with a similar concept under the new Lee’s Paperie name.

Roth took over the space in December and had been renovating the whole store since then. Roth went to a gift show in Atlanta to find some cool, new products.

“Our loyal customers love specific products — so my goal was definitely to keep those in mind when restocking the store, but then also bring a fresh new perspective of bringing in some local companies to showcase some of their stuff as well,” Roth said. “That includes local goods like candles from Detroit Rose, as well as ceramics from Abigail Murray.”

With a local flair included, Roth says the store will have a Jewish flair. With a lot of its customer base being Jewish, the store has multiple local Jewish vendors, including offering Jewish-based greeting cards and stationery. Being a women-led store is also important to Roth.

Part of Lee’s Paperie business is the gift store option.

“I always have people asking me for bridesmaids’ gifts or shower hostess gifts or whatever it is, we have all of that — we can personalize anything,” Roth said.

A major goal Roth has for the store is a goal the old store had, too, that anybody who walks through the door is a client automatically.

“Whatever you need or want, we’re going to work to fulfill that, whatever design you’re looking for, whatever price point, any kind of event, we want to take everything and anything on and make sure the client leaves with what they’re the most happy with. That includes gifts, stationery, invitations, anything,” Roth said.

As an event planner, Roth has background and knowledge to guide the wants and needs of whole events.

“To lead people through everything, from the initial invitation to everything they need for the day of, venues, place cards, event signage,” Roth said. “We really want to emphasize we have something for everybody.”

You can reach the store at (248) 671-4000 or visit leespaperie.com for more info.