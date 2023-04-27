The Alternatives are a great band for reunions, weddings and other parties.

Sheldon Kay’s late uncle, Hal Gordon, was the TV bandleader when Soupy Sales had an evening adult show produced locally. Gordon took note of his nephew’s early interest in music and advised him to become a lawyer.

The rationale expressed for this advice was that being an attorney offered steady employment and playing guitar did not.

As Kay was growing up in Southfield, he took guitar lessons and continued playing with a diversity of bands, but he also took up lawyering and now does both — full time as a lawyer and freelance as a guitar player, bandleader and band administrator.

Kay’s current group of five, The Alternatives, rehearses in his Farmington Hills home once a week, periodically appears at the B1 Tavern in Keego Harbor as well as other clubs and remains available for private parties.

The five, together for 10 years, include Marcus Allen, who plays guitar, sings and restores pianos; Wayne Baraks, who plays bass, sings, was a member of Rare Earth and will be touring with that group; Jeanne Whartson, a saxophone and flute player, singer and teacher; and Mike Plouffe, a saxophone player and singer as well as mechanic.

Drummers change, and the one appearing could be Scott Martin, Jimmy Kochans or Jim Pryor.

“In the band, we have cool songs, and everybody gets along like a family,” Kay said. “People have heard some of what we play but may not know the name. That’s how we came to call the group The Alternatives.

“We have a web spot on ReverbNation, and that’s exciting. After playing all these years, it’s so much fun listening to the sounds over the web and picking up on all the things we missed when we first started playing. It’s like reading a book and then looking more closely by rereading that book. That’s a lot of fun for me.”

Birthday and high school reunion parties are among the events The Alternatives have helped celebrate, and they also have entertained at outdoor festivals. They’ve done one wedding with an earlier band iteration and are hoping to be at more now that pandemic isolation has ended.

“Some of our members have had fun on their own playing for people at Hechtman Apartments, Meer Apartments and the Jewish Community Center,” Kay explained. “They enjoy performing and meeting the people who listen to them.”

The Alternatives don’t play hip-hop and rap, but they do play rock and roll. They perform standards from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, which they rate as appropriate for high school reunions and hope to connect with the people planning to recall those earlier times.

“We get people up and dancing,” Kay said. “At the B1 Tavern, we even get people up and singing as we play. Aside from me, the other members like to sing, and they have great harmonies that add to the effects of the songs.”

One evening, as the band was getting ready to go on stage at 8 p.m., the power went off. While the musicians thought they had overloaded the power lines, they soon learned that power was off in the area.

When the power soon came back, the group went ahead with the show feeling very relieved.

It’s no coincidence that Kay’s law practice takes on cases involving entertainment because entertainment interests are so important to his lifestyle. He is nearing 46 years of being an attorney since earning his law degree at Cooley Law School in downtown Lansing.

Kay, who studies Judaism with Chabad organizations, teaches copyright and trademark law at Oakland Community College. In the past, he moderated a radio program, “The Rock & Roll Lawyer Show,” presented on WPON, 1460 AM Detroit, and hopes to start that up again.

“The Alternatives actually have four-part harmony,” Kay said. “It allows us to do a lot more songs. With the horn section, it opens up all kinds of music that we couldn’t perform before. We like playing all of our songs.

“I’m steeped in music and always have been. When I was growing up, my parents listened to a lot of music on our record player, and I got to like that.”

To connect with The Alternatives, go to the Facebook page for Sheldon Kay or call his Farmington Hills office at (248) 539-1111.