The Janice Charach Gallery honors Israel’s 75th anniversary.

Painter Solomon Souza, at just 29, is arguably one of the world’s most prolific street artists. His creative genius, and the artist himself, were on full display for an inspiring multicultural event on Sunday, April 16, the Art of Israel Today, at the Janice Charach Gallery inside the Jewish Community Center (JCC) in West Bloomfield.

The occasion marked the official opening reception in the gallery for Souza’s exhibition, Solomon Souza: From Israel to Detroit, featuring more than 20 of his works, including an original breathtaking mural painted exclusively for his appearance that draws on his diverse roots and broad worldview. His young life and life’s work have been profoundly inspired by the unique blend of his British, Indian, Israeli and Jewish heritage.

Born in Britain in 1993, today living in Jerusalem, Solomon is the grandson of the legendary late Indian artist Francis Newton Souza, known as the “Picasso of India” and the late Liselotte Kohn, a Jewish refugee from Prague who fled the Nazi invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1939.

Together, Francis and Liselotte had three children, the eldest being Solomon’s mother, British-Israeli painter Karen Souza-Kohn.

Solomon has exhibited works around the world including murals in Australia, Israel, across the U.S. and now in our very own backyard. With cans of spray paint as his tools and walls as his canvas, he tells stories and paints portraits of personalities from all walks of life and ethnicities, from Golda Meir and Steven Spielberg to Mahatma Gandhi, from biblical times to modern day.

Earlier in his career, he caused a sensation in Israel for the bold murals he painted, 250 in all, on shopkeepers’ shutters and metal doors overnight throughout the Shuk, the famous street market in Jerusalem.

In November 2021, President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog met with Solomon during an official tour of the United Kingdom while visiting the Chelsea Football Club’s “49 Flames: Jewish Athletes and the Holocaust,” for which Solomon had been commissioned to paint the portraits of Jewish athletes murdered by the Nazis.

The Solomon exhibit, free and open to the public, runs through May 10 and runs concurrently with the Janice Charach Gallery’s upper gallery exhibition: Women Creating Reality: Jezreel Valley Pioneers, featuring works by women artists currently living in the Jezreel Valley, Israel (see sidebar on page 79).

No Rest for the Weary

Upon his arrival from Israel on Thursday, April 13, Solomon went directly to the gallery to paint a mural over the next two days. With a self-imposed deadline of Friday for the shomer Shabbos Souza, the spectacular array of colors culminated in his visual interpretation of the Talmudic narrative that is The Seven Days of Creation.

It cannot be fully appreciated by a mere passing glance. The mural is an exhilarative 60’ x 6’ expanse that takes up an entire wall of the gallery’s lower gallery. A “creation” that leaves you spellbound in both the literal and biblical sense.

Solomon graciously set aside time after completing the mural to talk one-on-one. On Friday afternoon prior to the Sunday exhibition opening, we took advantage of the unseasonably warm temperatures to share a memorable conversation while perched outside on the steps of the JCC (see sidebar on this page).

Meanwhile, as we chatted, the inside of the gallery was a flurry of activity as crews led by Janice Charach Gallery Director Natalie Balazovich and Assistant Director Rebecca Reeder worked tirelessly to put the finishing touches on the exhibit. Balazovich is in her 11th year at the gallery and is herself an artist who has taught drawing at the Frankel Jewish Academy.

A Cultural Collaboration

The Souza and Jezreel exhibits are the result of months of strategizing between the gallery, JCC and organizations within Metro Detroit’s Jewish and Asian Pacific communities, resulting in the main co-sponsorships of Solomon’s visit by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit (JFMD) and the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association-Michigan (APAPA-MI).

Natalie Charach, mother of the late Janice Charach, Natalie’s sisters Esther Hankin and Doris Shulman, and a relative of the Charach family, Judy Pearl, provided additional sponsorship support.

JFMD and APAPA-MI each viewed Solomon’s unique Indian-Jewish heritage and visit as a way to highlight major cultural milestones in their respective communities.

In what was a classic case of six-degrees of separation, it turns out that preexisting relationships between members of our local Jewish and Indian communities would come together to create what turned out to be an inspiring and diverse event on April 16.

A Cultural Celebration

The JCC was looking for something impactful to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Israel’s independence, Yom HaAtzmaut, Independence Day, that was observed this week.

The gallery is one of the myriad of cultural arts offerings at the JCC. Judy Loebl, its chief programming officer, was the brainchild behind the gallery’s commemorating Israel’s milestone anniversary.

“I felt it was important that our departments participate in Israel’s independence of 75 years and for the gallery to have an exhibit of Israeli artists that are working and living in Israel today.”

To that end, Loebl reached out to Yiftah Leket, the senior community shaliach (emissary) for the JFMD. Leket works for the Jewish Agency and is completing his third of three years stationed in Detroit from Israel; his mission to strengthen Israel’s ties with our community.

It turns out the JFMD has a partnership region in Israel (Partnership2Gether) in the Central Galilee, of which one of the municipalities is the Jezreel Valley.

Out of Leket’s efforts, the connection was born for the exhibit that now inhabits the entire upper gallery of the Janice Charach Gallery, Women Creating Reality: Jezreel Pioneers, featuring over 20 works by women artists currently living in the Jezreel Valley, Israel.

Connecting the Dots

As Leket worked out the logistics of bringing the Jezreel art exhibit to the gallery, by coincidence he was simultaneously communicating with G.B. Thimotheose of West Bloomfield, the vice president of APAPA-MI and a feature filmmaker.

APAPA-MI is the 44th and newest chapter of the Sacramento, California-based Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization whose mission is the advancement of Asian-American interests, a bridge linking the diverse ethnic, racial and religious communities that form the rich tapestry of Michigan culture.

Thimotheose was trying to find a way to introduce his friend, amazing young Israeli Indian-Jewish graffiti artist Solomon Souza, to the greater Michigan community to help dedicate APAPA’s newest chapter. He and Leket worked on a plan to bring Souza here.

Leket, in turn, introduced Thimotheose to Janice Charach Gallery Director Natalie Balazovich, recognizing that Solomon’s unique heritage would add an amazing element to the gallery’s commemoration of Israel’s 75th anniversary. To that end, Balazovich graciously extended an invitation to APAPA-MI to join them and the JFMD as part of their April 16 event.

Balazovich and Thimotheose would become the critical links between all parties involved, and it showed in the turnout and excitement generated by the exhibition.

“It says a lot about our artists, Solomon and the women artists of the Jezreel Valley, to have enticed such a diverse audience,” Natalie said.

“Their work moves people to want to be a part of it. It is a dream scenario for any artist, and I feel privileged to have hosted it.”

Thimotheose is no stranger to the fascinating connection between Indians and Jews. He has produced a documentary about the Jews of Kerala (in southern India) and how India, historically, is perhaps the only country in the world where Jews never suffered from hatred and antisemitism from the local population. I chronicled his journey in filmmaking in the June 15, 2017, edition of the JN.

Solomon was yet another extension of Thimotheose’s interest in the Indian-Jewish connection.

“Solomon is that connective tissue that can bring different groups together,” said Thimotheose. “He’s Indian, Asian, Jewish, a British Israeli, all facets within him. He embodies diversity. He’s a great messenger for that beautiful message.”

In short order, APAPA-MI became a major financial sponsor for Solomon’s exhibit at the gallery thanks to Lesley Kim, the organization’s treasurer. She is also the president of the Cleenwood Christian Foundation, which supported a mural painted the day after the gallery reception inside the boys’ middle school on the campus of Cranbrook Schools in Bloomfield Hills.

“I am so excited to have connected with Solomon and the gallery and honored to have him come to Michigan to endorse APAPA,” Kim said.

“The April 16 event was amazing in that we celebrated the biggest Asian American group in Michigan collaborating with our strong supporters in the Jewish community, Christians, and so many friends of other ethnicities in the spirit of diversity and harmony.”

Incredibly, Solomon would squeeze yet one more mural out of his visit. It depicts Herzl, Jerusalem and a halutza (female pioneer) and is magnificently on display in the heart of Hillel Day School.

Rock Star Treatment

The diversity and harmony that Kim spoke of was indeed on full display at the “Art of Israel Today” opening reception on April 16 at the gallery.

A large gathering of community members, local officials, leadership of the JCC and APAPA, and art enthusiasts came out in support of the exhibition. Both APAPA-MI and the JFMD addressed gallery guests, each speaking to the inspiration Solomon Souza represented and credited his appearance with generating the multi-ethnic representation that turned out.

As Israeli emissary Leket said: “These programs are always about bringing people together. It dissolves boundaries and encourages open dialogue.”

Not lost on the organizers of the reception was the instant connection Solomon made with gallery patrons. The combination of his awe-inspiring works and his modest and approachable personality had everyone naturally gravitating to learn more about him firsthand and have their pictures taken with him.

There was something for everyone. A special benefit of attending was an invitation by Solomon to adults and children alike to grab a marker, their color of choice, and add their personal touch to a space he left vacant on the far-right side of his 60-foot Creation mural.

And on the Seventh Day

A bit of irony was that the signature work Solomon painted during his visit to Detroit was The Seven Days of Creation mural on the wall of the lower gallery at the Janice Charach Gallery.

Solomon arrived on April 13 and was kept on a fast track of painting and meet-and-greets for six solid days, from morning to night. An exhaustive schedule of deadlines that may have made this muralist feel at times like he had, forgive me, his “back to the wall.”

I know that to a person, every single person that had the opportunity to encounter and experience the man and the murals that is Solomon Souza, will carry fond memories of this extraordinary talent, of his humanity and humility.

Six long days in Detroit. And on the seventh day … he rested, I hope, on his flight back home to Israel.

One-on-One with Solomon Souza

Alan Muskovitz: Your grandfather was the legendary Indian painter Francis Newton Souza and your mother is an accomplished artist in Israel. Painting is truly in your DNA.

Solomon Souza: Definitely. I came from a family of artists. It was engrained within me from a very young age. I realized I could draw and paint. It spoke to my soul. I continued to grow into it. It was something I had to do.

I understand you even drew on the walls in your house as a young boy.

Yes, drawing on walls everywhere and my mum, instead of stopping me, she would just put paper on our walls that were my height that I could draw and paint on.

Later, as you began reaching your teens, you entered a school that was known as a “last chance place for boys who had been expelled from other programs.” A bit of a “wild child” perhaps?

You could say that. The school was a yeshivah near Jerusalem. A lot of my friends were there, and I fell in love with it. It became my family.

What was it about this particular school that finally changed the trajectory of your life?

It changed my life in so many ways. It gave me the structure I needed, but unlike most other schools, they didn’t dictate to you. It gave me the flexibility to explore and discover who I really wanted to be.

So you weren’t kept on a tight leash, so to speak?

Exactly. It was an accepting place, and they gave me the room to do anything I wanted, including painting a bunch of rooms in the yeshivah, eventually branching out to paint in the streets.

And what if you hadn’t been given that flexibility, if you had to conform more?

I’d be a rabbi now. Most of my friends became rabbis and run their own yeshivahs. I even attend a shul today run by a friend. It’s wonderful.

You’re a painter and not a rabbi. But you share so many stories from the Torah in your art. Judaism truly plays a central role in your life.

I have a deep love and respect for Judaism as a religion, and I’m deeply connected to the culture. I’m shomer Shabbos. I keep kosher. I observe the holidays. I’m as some say Masorti — a traditional Jew.

You were only 8 years old when your grandfather, acclaimed artist Francis Newton Souza, passed away and you didn’t have many opportunities to be with him. To what degree has his legacy impacted you?

I grew up in awe of him. The more I understood, the more I learned about the role he played in India art, the more I was amazed by him, wowed by him. It inspired me to push myself more, take my art and craft more seriously.

In 2019, you were invited to paint in the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa, the birthplace of your grandfather. What kind of reception did you receive?

It was quite amazing. I painted 20 murals telling the untold stories of Goa’s heroes. They treated me as if I were my grandfather. It was because of him that I was there, and I was so thankful and felt incredible gratitude.

Your early notoriety came from the murals you painted in the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem, popularly referred to as “The Shuk.” To date, you’ve painted 250 murals on the shutters the merchants draw down each night. You saw the shutters as natural canvases?

In a matter of speaking, yes. I was introduced to The Shuk while attending the yeshivah and wanted to bring life to the area on Shabbat when everything was closed.

And were you commissioned to do these murals?

No, friends of mine initially supplied me with a couple hundred cans of spray paint, which set us off on our trajectory. We accepted some donations, and eventually the money we collected for tours of our art in The Shuk covered our costs for a few years. It was never about profits. It was about bringing light and color to this dark space.

From shutters to murals on buildings that are several stories high, just what is it about you and murals?

I’m quite a social individual, and I like painting large images and challenging myself. Painting in the street is an amazing experience, a very dynamic experience. You’re painting for the public. You can get cheered or booed.

People refer to you as a street artist or muralist. Do you have a preference?

I’m a painter. Just a painter [said with a modest smile]. Just a human who likes to paint. I think everyone should be painting. As children, we all painted, but adults stop painting for some reason. We all still have that childhood imagination within us.

You’ve painted countless well-known personalities from all walks of life. Has anyone you’ve done a portrait of seen your interpretation of them?

“Dr. Ruth” Westheimer, the sex therapist, was attending an event in Israel and happened to be at The Shuk marketplace in Jerusalem. She was not aware that I had painted a mural of her there. I brought her over and surprised her. She loved it. She’s a sweet little lady.

You’re British, Jewish, Indian and an Israeli. It was noted in remarks by the people who introduced you at the opening of your exhibit that your art represents diversity and inclusion. What do you hope are the messages your paintings convey?

I want my art to be for everyone. The streets are diverse, and art is a language that everyone can speak, no matter what your background. It’s for everyone to enjoy and interpret in their own way.

I often write humorous columns in the Jewish News, so this is a tongue-in-cheek question. You’re a painter of murals who lives in Jerusalem … is the Wailing Wall a tempting subject?

I can’t say it hasn’t crossed my mind [said equally with tongue-in-cheek]. However, I, of course, would never consider that. The Wailing Wall is a piece of art on its own.

You’ve painted all over the world and you seem to be painting projects nonstop, but I was surprised to hear you don’t have an agent or a publicist.

God is my agent. He is the conductor of the universe, and he conducts my orchestra. You have to keep the faith.