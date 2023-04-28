The Write Stuff Printing celebrates 30 years in the invitation business.

As a teenager, The Write Stuff Printing owner and founder Dana Ishbia spent many days working at her grandmother’s invitation store. Rita Rubin owned Encore III, a Southfield business well known within the Metro Detroit Jewish community and beyond.

There, Rubin sold custom invitations, greeting cards and gifts. She taught her granddaughter the ins-and-outs of the invitation and printing business, and Ishbia, 54, of Birmingham, continued to work at her grandmother’s store through college.

“I developed a passion for this whole industry,” says Ishbia, who is now celebrating the 30th anniversary of her own printing and invitation business, The Write Stuff Printing.

Ishbia began her home-based business focusing on just the printing side. “There used to be about a half-dozen invitation and gift shops in the area,” she says, “all kind of like my grandmother’s store.”

However, none of these businesses had printing equipment, so Ishbia, who did have printing equipment, became their go-to printer.

“I would pick up the orders from them and bring them to my house,” she recalls.

Becoming a “One-Stop Shop”

Yet when her grandmother decided to close Encore III, there were numerous custom albums in need of a home that were full of invitations. Ishbia decided to bring them home and became what she calls a “one-stop shop” for all printing and invitation needs.

“People came to me for everything,” she says. “I would sell the invitations and do the printing. I sold thank-you notes, I sold cocktail napkins and guest towels. Anything paper-related.”

Over time, Ishbia says 99% of similar stores are out of business. A growth in online invitation services and even email invitations have made it more difficult for small invitation and printing businesses to stay afloat, but Ishbia says the customer service that businesses like hers can offer keep customers coming back time and time again.

“Customer service is critical,” she explains. “I don’t care if people are ordering 10 invitations for a 2-year-old’s birthday party, or they’re spending $5,000 on wedding invitations. I want them to be excited and happy.”

Ishbia prides herself on taking her time and getting to know her customers. “I become friends with my customers,” she says. “I want them to love whatever they’re ordering from me.”

With clientele from what she calls “all walks of life,” Ishbia works with traditional Jewish weddings and bar and bat mitzvahs, but also many brides from out of town, single parents, same-sex couples and even fundraising events. Her most famous client to date, however, was the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin.

“I spent 15 minutes on the phone with her and at the very end of the call, she said, ‘It’s Aretha Franklin,’” Ishbia laughs. “I tried to keep my composure, and I went to her house to drop off the order [of cocktail napkins for a party she was giving].”

Continuing a Legacy

Now, Ishbia feels thankful that she can continue her grandmother’s legacy and continue to help Metro Detroiters and more with their most important lifecycle events.

“Every job is different,” she says. “Every job is a happy occasion.”

As a self-described “positive and upbeat person,” Ishbia continues to get excited with every new order, especially when customers love their invitations, stationary or whatever it might be that they come to The Write Stuff Printing for.

With her daughter recently getting married, Ishbia experienced firsthand the joy of creating a one-of-a-kind and memorable invitation that her family can continue to look back on for years to come.

And with every job, Ishbia thinks of her grandmother.

“My grandmother passed away four years ago, and it feels like her legacy is left with me,” Ishbia says. “That’s a special thing. Whenever something big happens in the industry, I think of her and wish she was here so I could share it with her.”

Visit the Write Stuff at writestuffprinting.com.