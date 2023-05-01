The event was a big hit with everyone involved, and requests to make this a regular JARC activity came from a couple of people JARC serves, who are eager to repeat the experience.

On April 2, high school students from Frankel Jewish Academy’s Finance Club partnered with JARC, a nonprofit organization serving adults with developmental disabilities in Metro Detroit, to host a “Fun with Finance” event.

The event took place at the Max M. Fisher Federation building and was attended by 15 people JARC serves and 12 students. The participants engaged with one another by splitting into smaller groups to play finance-related games and discuss how the concepts in the games relate to money management in real life.

The event was a big hit with everyone involved, and requests to make this a regular JARC activity came from a couple of people JARC serves, who are eager to repeat the experience.

The idea for the event was presented to JARC by Harry Shaevsky who serves as an Alumni Teen Adviser of JARC’s Tony Richman Teen Action Project and president of Frankel Jewish Academy’s Finance Club.

“Serving three years with the Teen Action Project, I have been able to engage with many of the same people JARC serves, and it always brings a smile to my face when they remember me from previous events. We always have nice discussions and a good time.”

Harry was inspired to coordinate this initiative to teach the people JARC serves financial literacy in a fun way.