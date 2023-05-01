One million Ukraine family history records will be available on JewishGen by summer.

In Judaism, we often hear the expression “may his or her memory be a blessing” when someone passes away.

I don’t recall where I first heard it, but someone once told me that as long as we continue to remember those who have since passed on, they remain alive. It’s only when we forget, that people — and eventually memories — begin to slip away.

It’s a guiding principle, along with the Jewish belief to honor the deceased, regardless of whether that person lived 20 or 200 years ago, that fuels my passion for genealogy and family history. By learning about our past — and the names and stories behind it — we continue to keep these precious memories alive for many generations to come.

JewishGen is the world’s leading organization in preserving this history. As the largest digital repository for Jewish family history information in the world, this free and searchable website houses millions of Jewish records from countries around the world, some of which are hundreds of years old. On JewishGen, people can search their family history to find ancestors, make genealogical trees and even discover living relatives.

Now, JewishGen Ukraine Research Division — which focuses solely on Ukraine records — is on a mission to preserve and digitize 1 million records in Ukraine by summer 2023.

These records, which are some of the last remaining documentation of hundreds of thousands of Jews who lived in the former Russian Empire (which included Ukraine), are at risk of disappearing forever.

Between an ongoing war with Russia and Ukraine, website hacks and even archive fires, JewishGen staff, volunteers and contractors work around the clock to make these records available to the public. The priceless information housed within these records contains birth, marriage, divorce, death and census data for Jewish ancestors.

It’s one of JewishGen’s largest projects to date. JewishGen Ukraine Research Division transcribes, digitizes and uploads some 150,000 records each month to the searchable JewishGen website to meet the massive goal of publishing 1 million records by summer.

Then, they plan to tackle the millions of records that still remain in Ukraine archives.

“We take documents as fast as we can,” explains Phyllis (Gold) Berenson, JewishGen’s director of Ukrainian Research and the Ukraine Research Division, who is a Detroit native and University of Michigan graduate.

“They’re safe on the JewishGen server.”

The Fight for Public Access

These records come from two primary sources: the Ukraine archives themselves and the sprawling Wikisource library that Ukraine genealogist Alex Krakovsky has put together in recent years and months.

This library includes nearly 3,000 metric books, indexes, name lists, revision lists and censuses of the Jewish population in Ukraine that Krakovsky and his team have scanned and uploaded.

The condition of the records vary. Some, despite being nearly 200 years old or more, are in pristine condition and legible. Others have water damage, fire damage, rips or have simply yellowed and faded with time.

Where JewishGen Ukraine Research Division steps in is to take the information written in old Cyrllic on the individually scanned pages and transcribe them into typed Cyrllic, then upload them to the JewishGen server in English, for the public to search.

This is an invaluable step because few genealogy enthusiasts can read old Cyrllic (including many Russian-speaking natives, because the style of writing has changed dramatically over time).

As for the records that come to JewishGen from Ukraine archives themselves, many state and regional archives in the country have recently begun uploading scans of the records housed in their repositories. Still, researchers encounter the same issue: the records are written in old Cyrllic and their condition can vary from excellent to illegible.

There was a long legal battle to make these records public in the first place, a battle that was spearheaded by Krakovsky. “He took the initiative to try and get records,” Berenson explains. “When he couldn’t get them or get them in volume, or there would be a high cost for them or other various restrictions, he sued the archives.”

One by one, Krakovsky took on more than a dozen Ukraine archives in court. He pushed for fair processing fees, document copying and publishing of inventories online. Denial to access, he insisted, was a form of “censorship” — and the courts agreed.

Winning these lawsuits, Krakovsky helped eliminate barriers to genea-logical research in Ukraine that has granted millions of people the chance to learn about their roots. It also brought Ukraine archives to the same level of access as other European archives.

“He opened the archives for everyone’s benefit,” Berenson says.

Since these records aren’t copyrighted and are free to download, JewishGen Ukraine Research Division is able to take these uploads — which are typically uploaded as books with several hundred pages each — and digitize them.

There’s also no end of information in sight: Krakovsky and his team continue to scan new record books and lists, despite the war, and JewishGen Ukraine Research Division continues to transcribe. A recent GoFundMe effort also provided Krakovsky’s team with state-of-the-art scanners that have made the process of preserving documents faster.

Time Is of the Essence

Still, the pace wasn’t always this furious. Between the war and hacks to Krakovsky’s Wikisource library, Berenson — who serves in her role as a volunteer in addition to her day job as an attorney — and other JewishGen leaders saw a need to speed up efforts.

“We had a problem because, over the years, there would be individual transcribers or translators,” she explains of the former process to digitize these records. “But then, we suddenly had thousands of documents, and we had to deal with them. Otherwise, they would never be available in volume for people [to search].”

With a real danger of these records being destroyed physically by the war or wiped from the internet, JewishGen Ukraine Research Division assembled a team of roughly 100 transcribers to take on the ever-growing load of Ukraine records that have become available. Together, they set a goal: to upload 1 million records by summer 2023.

Each month, Berenson receives some 150,000 transcribed records that puts the division closer and closer to reaching its goal. A record contains a single line in a document, not a book, that provides crucial information about a person or a family. This can include approximate date of birth, location and even social class.

Berenson receives the records in typed Cyrllic, reviews them and then puts them through a system developed by a JewishGen volunteer named Logan Kleinwaks that will change the documents into English and load them onto the JewishGen server with just two clicks.

For Berenson, who is 81 and lives in Sonoma and San Francisco, California, getting these records out in her lifetime was a priority. “We’re really doing it,” she says.

None of the work is free. As a nonprofit organization, JewishGen relies largely on funding from donors to keep the records coming to the site. General membership is free, but members have an option to donate $100 for a year’s-worth of advanced search features that allow you to further narrow down search results.

Many of the JewishGen coordinator and research division directors are volunteers like Berenson, and the work branches far beyond Ukraine to include records in dozens of countries worldwide. JewishGen also houses essential Holocaust and burial records.

Millions More to Go

Now, with the open access to Ukraine archives, these Jewish record groups are some of the largest available on the JewishGen website for researchers to search.

JewishGen Ukraine Research Division also continues to gain access to previously difficult-to-acquire record groups, such as records from the Kherson Archive (an area hit hard by the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war), which are now going live on JewishGen.

“Another area that’s very hard [to access] is Crimea,” Berenson explains. “We’ve never had anything from there.”

Still, researchers hope there are rare records and books waiting to be discovered. “One type of record that’s very much sought after is the 1895-1897 all-Russia census that covered the whole country,” Berenson says. “That was Ukraine at the time. The requirements were that two copies were made, and both were meant to be destroyed.”

Many, she says, were ultimately destroyed — but a handful survived, including Kiev.

Now, JewishGen is in the middle of transcribing the 1895 Kiev census. They’re halfway through completing what will be essential information for hundreds of thousands of families, since Kiev had one of the largest Jewish population centers in Ukraine.

According to what Berenson has been told, five areas included in the 1895-1897 all-Russia census survived destruction, like Kiev. JewishGen Ukraine Research Division is also working on transcribing records from the census list of Kamenets-Podolsk in western Ukraine, an area with previously very few records available on the website.

“We’re very excited,” Berenson says. “That happens to be near the area that my grandparents came from.” These records, like many others, fell victim to fire and arrive as scans in Berenson’s inbox with the edges burned. “It’s very sad, but we’ve got the information in there mostly. We save what we can.”

Once transcribing and uploading 1 million records from Ukraine — a project that began in late 2022 — is complete this summer, the work will continue for the next million.

“The number 1 million sounds very good, but it doesn’t mean much to me,” Berenson says, “because I know we have many times that to tackle.”

Visit www.jewishgen.org/# for more information.