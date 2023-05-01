Andrew Doctoroff to receive JCRC/AJC Detroit Community Bridge Builders Award.

Andrew Doctoroff isn’t sure if he pursued law because he was being “uncreative” or to follow in his father’s footsteps, but he imagines it’s a combination of both.

The late Judge Martin Doctoroff was a prominent Metro Detroit attorney and litigator who gained his reputation in town as being one of a few divorce attorneys who also specialized in mediation.

“I think either consciously or subconsciously, I modeled myself after my dad,” Doctoroff, 60, of Huntington Woods, explains. “I very much admired him in terms of what he was doing professionally. He was able to work in an area that’s fraught with bad disputes.”

Doctoroff, a commercial litigator and consultant to governmental and private-sector entities in infrastructure and other development projects, decided to follow suit.

Since March 2013, Doctoroff has led Michigan’s participation in the multi-billion-dollar Gordie Howe International Bridge Project, an important trade crossing that will connect Detroit and Windsor.

He’s served in this role on both sides of the aisle, first as a senior adviser to former Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, and then as a private-sector consultant to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat. In this role, he’s handled a wide range of regulatory, transactional, litigation, diplomatic, political and communication matters.

Now, Doctoroff, who serves on the boards of Hebrew Free Loan and the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, where he is a member, will receive the JCRC/AJC Detroit Community Bridge Builders Award on May 18 at Temple Israel. The award ceremony will include a candid discussion on overcoming differences moderated by Doctoroff.

Pursuing a Vision

Literally and metaphorically, Doctoroff is no stranger to building bridges.

Throughout his career as a commercial litigator, Doctoroff, who gravitated toward litigation because “each new case had a new set of facts” and was “always something new,” says there was one element of the work that was the most rewarding of all: building rewarding relationships, or bridges, with clients and colleagues.

He began his early career as a judicial law clerk for the late Judge Avern Cohn in 1990, a job he still calls “his favorite.”

Then, he worked at several law firms before joining Honigman as an equity partner. Doctoroff served as lead counsel in cases involving large corporate clients.

“My vision of the law was engaging in the court system,” he says. “That, to me, was always my vision of how I wanted to be a lawyer.”

Big firm life had its pros and cons, Doctoroff says, but he loved being able to collaborate with others, which is why he never wanted to open his own private practice.

“I like working with people too much,” he laughs. “Being part of a team and having people to gain strength and success from, that was always really important to me.”

Late in his law career, Doctoroff also began teaching law courses. He first taught as an adjunct professor at University of Detroit Mercy from 2008-2012, and then at University of Michigan Law School from 2018 onwards, where he continues to teach today.

At the latter, he created the course “21st Century Infrastructure: The Lawyer’s Role,” which covers infrastructure history and related legal and ethical issues.

Making a Pivot

As a topic he’s now intimately familiar with, Doctoroff put his high-profile legal career on hold to pivot to a role in public service — specifically, infrastructure and its legal issues.

The reason? At 47, Doctoroff was thrown an unexpected curveball. He underwent heart surgery and, with both of his parents passing away early, realized how limited time could be.

“I started playing with the idea of doing something different after recovering from heart surgery,” he recalls. “I didn’t really have anything great in mind because I didn’t want to leave a good career that was still improving and growing stronger.”

He had been a partner at Honigman for more than a decade. However, after chairing a State Bar committee on business courts that generated a report that made its way across former Gov. Snyder’s desk, Snyder asked Doctoroff if he wanted to help advocate the creation of a statewide business court in Michigan.

The effort was successful, so much so that it encouraged Doctoroff to write a brief email to the office of the legal counsel with whom he was working with to ask if they would want to use him. “I was interested in public service,” he admits.

Ten minutes later, a reply hit Doctoroff’s inbox. “They really needed someone to lead Michigan’s participation in the bridge effort,” he recalls. “When I got the opportunity to be the bridge guy, I finally jumped at it, and I’ve never looked back.”

Looking Forward

As for his next steps following the completion of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, Doctoroff is still mulling over his options. Outside of his work, he enjoys spending time with his family — his wife Stacy, a licensed therapist he calls his “north star,” and his three children Nicole, Alana and Matthew.

“I feel really lucky to be able to say that we are all very fond of each other,” he jokes. “We’ve got a very close family.”

Doctoroff is also one of four brothers and has an identical twin, Tom. While he figures out where the rest of his career will take him, he calls the ongoing project the biggest “bridge-building” effort of all.

“We overcome differences and see things from competing perspectives,” Doctoroff says. “There are so many viewpoints that have to be reconciled to achieve a common shared goal: creating this state-of-the-art, once-in-a-generation international bridge that’s going to change the economy of this region.

“In order to do that,” he adds, “it’s necessary to build bridges.”

The 2023 Bridge Builders Dinner takes place Thursday, May 18, from 6-9 p.m. at Temple Israel. A candid discussion on overcoming differences, moderated by Andy Doctoroff, will feature former Michigan Gov. James Blanchard and Former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer with remarks from former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Consul General of Canada in Detroit Colin Bird. Evening includes a strolling dinner and open bar. Dietary laws will be observed. Register and get tickets at jlive.app/events/4179.