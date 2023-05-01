Ann Arbor finds joy and friendship in sharing their voices.

Elena Luchina developed her career in teaching Yiddish as she moved from schools in Russia, France, Israel and the United States and is making friends in this country by establishing a Jewish Song Circle.

She lives in an Ann Arbor home, teaches through the Frankel Center for Judaic Studies at the University of Michigan (U-M) and has people of all ages singing in sessions scheduled about once every two weeks.

Participants can introduce songs they know through songs in circulation, other organizational song experiences or songs written to express their feelings.

The circle, which meets in people’s homes or along their backyards, was started three years ago with one meeting at Hillel, continued through Zoom and then moved off on its own by meeting at members’ homes.

“Participants like getting together outdoors when the weather allows,” Luchina said.

Luchina, 32, who also teaches cultural courses at U-M, spends summers pursuing special interests, whether they be the subjects she teaches or the songs the group sings in English, Hebrew, Yiddish, Ladina or a European language. Some of the songs are from specific Jewish communities and their neighbors.

“You don’t have to be Jewish to be part of the circle,” said Luchina, who was named one of the “36 Under 36” young adults profiled this year by the Detroit Jewish News. “Although the circle is organized by Jews, everyone is welcome.”

The group is made up of a continuing group of 10 people and others joining on occasion. They teach each other songs that are easy to sing in a circle and can be of a serious or funny theme.

“We learn a lot of songs that have repetitive lyrics, and we learn them orally by repeating these lyrics,” Luchina said.

“We always have different instruments, like tambourines and maracas, so that people interested in adding to the sounds of the group can play them. Sometimes people bring instruments like a clarinet or guitar, and we’re open to that as well.

“We like to improvise and jam so we get different effects from one song.”

In organizing the group and the songs, Luchina is helped by Moss Herberholz and Shoshanna Ruth Wechter. Herberholz, she said, is a professional leader in Jewish community events and advises how to direct the meetings. Wechter, described as native to Ann Arbor, is also referenced as a district librarian and cultural organizer who does a lot in promoting the circle.

The group brings in songs and spirits they learned by attending international Jewish music retreats such as Yiddish New York, Klezkanada and Let My People Sing, which meets in Connecticut.

There are no formal performances by this group. People basically get together for their personal enjoyment in shared music and friendships.

“We post meeting notices on Facebook and welcome new members of all ages,” said Luchina, who lists the group on Facebook as Jewish Song Circle in Ann Arbor. “I’ve developed friendships from this program, and these people are very important to me.

“It’s also a nice way to know what’s happening around you because it’s truly an intergenerational community. We have young students and professionals. We have people who bring their young kids and join as a family.

“I think it’s important for the students to connect to other generations.”

While this is a pleasurable activity for Luchina, she does give her interest a serious side by taking music lessons from Estar Cohen, a Detroiter who works as a vocalist, lyricist, composer and educator.

“Estar teaches me a wide variety of musical techniques,” Luchina said. “I learn about musicality and improvisation, which help enhance what the group does.

“I learned you have to listen and solo and give everyone a voice to feel they are also deciding and contributing. Among the works we sing are those by Aly Halpert, who has lived in Ann Arbor, and Batya Levine, who travels to various communities to present songs.”

The circle ends every session singing an adaptation of lines she describes as coming from a Leonard Cohen song.

‘There’s a crack in everything,” it says. “That’s how the light gets in.”