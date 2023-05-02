I share my experience in hopes that you, too, will try volunteering somewhere new this month.

I recently had the opportunity to volunteer with 826 Michigan in a kindergarten classroom at University Preparatory Academy — Mark Murray Campus in Detroit. A friend spoke highly of this organization, and when I reached out to learn more for this column, I was invited to join them to help facilitate their “Word Collectors” curriculum. Our group leader, Denise, read The Word Collector by Peter H. Reynolds to a classroom full of eager learners, and together we and the students “collected” words they enjoyed in a list on the dry erase board. We then broke out into small groups and helped the students write and illustrate their own books of favorite words. I share my experience in hopes that you, too, will try volunteering somewhere new this month. There are many exciting options below.

826 Michigan offers many volunteer opportunities helping students in southeast Michigan write better futures, one story at a time. Over the course of the year, volunteers can help students become published authors with after school tutoring and writing club, facilitate learning in group projects in classrooms and support students as they write college admission essays. To learn more, visit www.826michigan.org/volunteer/#opportunities.

JARC’s annual Flower-A-Thon is returning, and volunteers are needed to plant flowers to beautify JARC homes. Create a team (minimum of four people) with your friends, family or co-workers to participate in the planting on Sunday, May 21, from 10 a.m.-noon. Can’t help on May 21? Your team can schedule your planting for another day. To sign up or for more information, contact Jessica Tierney at jessicatierney@jarc.org or (248) 940-2607.

The Village of Franklin Community Association is an all-volunteer-run organization looking for support to enhance the quality of life for Franklin residents and local businesses. Franklin residents can join committees that include marketing/communication, events, membership and groundskeeping. Both residents and non-residents can help put on the Labor Day Round Up, which includes a fabulous art fair, silent auction and day-of-event help. With interest or questions, email FCA.Michigan@gmail.com.

Friendship Circle is looking for volunteers to support its Lessons for Life Program. Lessons for Life gives elementary, middle and high school students with special needs the opportunity to practice life skills at Friendship Circle. The program is held at Friendship Circle in the Weinberg Village in a realistic village setting that includes a bank, cafe, library, theater, pet shop and much more. Volunteers bring the program to life by working as shop owners, librarians, baristas, doctors, dentists, bank tellers, police officers and street vendors. As a volunteer, you will help students practice and learn essential life skills, including money management, time management, communication, safety and problem-solving. The typical volunteer schedule is 9:30 a.m.-noon, Monday through Friday. Volunteers can sign up for a weekly slot or when available. To learn more, contact Shayna at (248) 788-7878, ext. 207.

Operation Gratitude provides opportunities for the American people to express their gratitude and show our military and first responders that what they do matters. With the help of a nationwide network of volunteers, they have sent a total of 3.5 million care packages containing carefully chosen items meant to boost the morale and resilience of our service members and give them warm reminders of home. An easy and meaningful way to say “thank you” to those who serve is by writing a handwritten letter that will be included in a care package sent to military and first responders. Additionally, every care package includes a Beanie Baby or other small plush toy. You can donate new or gently used Beanie Babies, Webkinz, Burt’s Bears or similar stuffed animals to help make a service member’s day. For further instruction, visit www.operationgratitude.com/volunteer/anywhere.

The Friends of Pasteur School Detroit is a nonprofit organization established in 1997 to support the children of Pasteur Elementary School with programs, books, field trips, tutoring, food and scholarships for post-high school education. They are looking for volunteers to tutor students K-6 in their newly refurbished library on a weekly or annual basis. To learn more, visit www.friendsofpasteur.org.

If your organization is looking for volunteers, email Samantha Foon at samanthafoon14@gmail.com for possible inclusion in an upcoming column.