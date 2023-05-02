Honored WSU law student strikes all the right chords.

Every year, the Jewish Bar Association of Michigan (JBAM) honors a high-achieving law student with a scholarship prior to his or her final year of law school.

This year, the winner boasts a strong voice — not only as a legal advocate, but as an accomplished a cappella and synagogue singer.

Loren Shevitz, a second-year law student at Wayne State University, has been awarded JBAM'S $1,500 Charles J. Cohen Scholarship. He will be honored at JBAM's May 22 banquet at the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham.

Shevitz, 50 and divorced, is more seasoned with life experiences than most law students. A native of West Bloomfield, he grew up at Temple Kol Ami (TKA) where he had his bar mitzvah, affirmation and religious high school graduation. “At 14, I put together a Shabbat service to support Soviet Jewry, adding poems and prose throughout,” he said. “I began my musical career as the youngest singer in the TKA choir.”

At the University of Michigan, Shevitz was active at Hillel. He created an online computer conference that served the entire Ann Arbor Jewish community and was a leader of the Reform Chavurah. Musically, he was a founding member of the Jewish a cappella group Kol HaKavod (Glorious Voice). After college, he volunteered for a year serving in Israel with Project Otzma, a sort of “Jewish Peace Corps.”

Afterward, he attended the University of Chicago, earning a master’s degree in computer science. But he did not abandon his musical pursuits — starting a new Jewish a cappella group, Shircago. They performed for over a decade, including a 2010 appearance at the JCC Stephen Gottlieb Jewish Music Festival in West Bloomfield. He also served for years as the cantorial soloist at the Hillel Reform High Holy Day services.

Shevitz later worked as a Realtor in Chicago, but he often returned to Michigan and sang with the Temple Kol Ami choir on Shabbat. This past fall, he co-directed and sang in the TKA High Holy Day Choir.

AT HOME AT WSU

For Shevitz, it was a slam dunk to return to Michigan and go to Wayne State. “I always considered Michigan home, and I have roots at Wayne State and law in Michigan going back generations,” he said. “My father, Henry Shevitz, a medical doctor, did his graduate studies at Wayne, and my late mother, Susan, and her two sisters were Wayne alumnae. My mother’s father taught at the WSU School of Medicine.”

Shevitz’s grandfather, the late attorney Sidney M. Shevitz, was the president of the Jewish Community Council and the first secretary of the Michigan Civil Rights Commission, serving with the Hon. Damon J. Keith. “Last summer, I was proud to work with the government agency that the Commission created, the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, thus honoring my grandfather’s legacy in this important field,” he said. “My final project was a research study regarding the rights of transgender individuals to facilities in a public setting.

“When I arrived at Wayne State, I immediately jumped into positions of leadership,” Shevitz said. “I was elected to the Student Board of Governors in my first two years, and I was in the forefront of convincing the WSU Law Library to open on Sundays.

“As an older student, I was not afraid to speak loudly and to advocate for my fellow students,” he said. “Getting the law library to expand its hours was a big win for the entire student body. I have also been instrumental in arranging social events, allowing law students and instructors a chance to know each other outside of class as human beings.

“Being a seasoned performer in the arts, my particular strengths are advocacy and extemporaneous public speaking. I also do not shy away from advocating a noble position in the face of staunch opposition,” he added. Shevitz further developed his advocacy skills in a legal aid clinic advocating for people with cancer, where often time is of the essence.

Shevitz hasn’t given up his musical interests. “I’ve rekindled my piano partnership with my dad, who is 81, and we perform with the Friends of Four Hands,” he said. He also sings with the City Lights Chorus, a Northville-based a cappella group.

“I am thrilled to be back home in Michigan,” said Shevitz, who is enjoying life in Midtown, near the WSU campus. He’s currently seeking a summer position before completing his legal education next school year.

Loren Shevitz comes from a strong legal tradition. In addition to his grandfather, his aunt Vivian Shevitz is still practicing appellate law at age 79.

“I’ll be the third generation of lawyers in my family,” he said

To attend JBAM’s banquet, 6 p.m. Monday, May 22, at Birmingham’s Townsend Hotel, visit jlive.app/events/3952. It’s $36 for JBAM members and $48 for others if reserved by May 12; after that, it’s $48/$60. Judges are welcome at no charge. Also being honored at the event will be Judge Marla Parker, the late Judge Jamie Wittenberg z”l and former JBAM President Ellie Mosko.

