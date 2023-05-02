National Experts Gather in Southfield for May 17 Forum.

Mindy Eisenberg, has led Yoga Moves MS for 18 years, building a mighty community of adaptive yoga devotees, MS advocates, and MS healthcare experts. Years of dedication to this cause and knowledge of the population through her work as a certified yoga therapist, qualified Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Teacher, Certified Buteyko Breathing Instructor, and health care administrator, Eisenberg has truly emerged as a leader in bringing together the MS community.

The upcoming Holistic Health and Wellness Forum for MS on Wednesday, May 17 will do just that. National MS experts will gather at the Annual in person Holistic Health and Wellness Forum for MS on Wednesday, May 17, at the Radisson Hotel Southfield, presented by Yoga Moves MS. The event, geared toward individuals with MS, their care partners, and friends, will offer the best and the latest information on a “whole systems” approach to wellness, where holistic health principles are integrated into educational forums.

The program is available virtually in real-time. During COVID, the in-person program transitioned to LIVE online. Now both formats are available. “We are excited to provide an opportunity for the MS community to gather in person,” states Eisenberg.

Both in-person and LIVE virtual events are FREE, but advance registration is required. Dinner and valet parking is included.

As in previous years, this year’s event features top specialists at leading academic and MS Centers of Excellence nationwide. Presenters include neurologists, rehabilitation specialists, and leaders in the MS arena from the Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neuroscience, Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders (MIND), University of Michigan, and the Boster Center for MS in Columbus, Ohio. In addition, new this year, Dr. Aaron Boster, President of the Boster Center for MS, will speak about the relationship between Cannabis and MS.

Anqunette Jamison Sarfoh, (also known as Q), former Fox 2 Anchor, founder of qultureclub.com, an MS advocate and herself diagnosed with MS, will moderate the Forum.

“This Forum will offer information on everything from MS and cannabis, acupressure, creating a healthy lifestyle with good nutrition, sensory training with neuro-Pilates expert, Precision Medicine: Biomarkers for MS, Optimizing Motivation: Toward a Life Well-Lived with MS, to offering information for the newly diagnosed, says Eisenberg. “We will also have an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products, services, treatments, and pharmaceuticals for those with MS.”

Eisenberg, a Franklin resident, knows firsthand the challenges of multiple sclerosis and how it impacts life. Eisenberg’s mother was challenged with a progressive form of MS and she was confined to a wheelchair and bedridden most of her adult life. With her mother as her guiding light, Eisenberg founded Yoga Moves MS, a 501 C3 nonprofit dedicated exclusively to the life-saving and pain-relieving benefits of adaptive yoga. Eisenberg’s organization focuses on those with MS, Parkinson’s Disease, and other neuromuscular conditions, offering in-person adaptive yoga classes and virtual classes. With a grant from the Kirk Gibson Foundation, they are building out their ON-DEMAND adaptive yoga program, offering yoga to anyone anytime.

Register for the Holistic Health & Wellness Forum for MS: yogamovesms.org/events

For questions, mindy@yogamovesms.org.

Yoga Moves MS (YMMS) is a nonprofit 501 C3 organization that provides in-person and virtual educational forums in southeastern Michigan and beyond that supports individuals with MS and other neurological disorders through adaptive yoga.



In 2022, the Kirk Gibson Foundation (for Parkinson’s) awarded YMMS a grant to build out the Adaptive Yoga Moves Any Body ON DEMAND platform, allowing adaptive yoga to be available anytime, including chair yoga, wheelchair yoga, and restorative yoga. YMMS is funded 100% by donations, sponsorships, and grants.