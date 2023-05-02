Hillel teacher and Yiddish expert researches early 20th-century theater.

Nadav Pais-Greenapple fills part of his present days speaking about artistic Jewish topics of the past and referencing language prevalent in days gone by. The history of Jewish theater in Detroit and translations of Yiddish literature hold important segments of his time.

Although there is lots to do as he teaches Tanach at Hillel Day School in Farmington Hills and makes plans for his wedding in October at Congregation Beth Ahm in West Bloomfield, Pais-Greenapple studies Yiddish and researches theater activities as experienced in the early 20th century.

He is happy that his studies are preparing him to take on a board seat this spring with the Jewish Historical Society of Michigan and helping prepare him for a 2024 exhibit that showcases Detroit Jewish history as presented by the Detroit Historical Museum.

“I’m excited to bring my passion for Detroit’s Jewish history to an organization and to the people,” said Pais-Greenapple, 24, named as one of this year’s 36 Under 36 by the Detroit Jewish News.

“It’s the first exhibit of its kind in the state to focus on Jewish history in Michigan. It’s about Jewish life around the Hastings Street neighborhood of Detroit from 1880-1930. The goal is to spin that out into a permanent museum in a dedicated space. There’s a model in Montreal.”Hillel teacher and Yiddish expert researches early 20th-century theater.

An Interest in Yiddish

Pais-Greenapple said that his interest in Jewish history has been important as long as he can remember, and his interest in Yiddish began in college. In shul, reading stories, he wondered about his own family history. In college, a Jewish studies instructor made him aware of the Steiner Summer Yiddish Program, and he attended in 2019 to learn the language linked to Jewish history.

“There was definitely a knowledge of history in my home,” said the researcher, who has learned and imparted knowledge about the Littman’s People’s Theater of the 1920s. “My mom was a teacher, not a history teacher, and she did have a love for Jewishness. I grew up with a lot of Jewish knowledge in the house. There was a lot of support for the history I was interested in.

“Having to translate out of Yiddish, which is what I do, you need to have a little facility in other languages. I’ve had to learn the Cyrillic alphabet. It’s useful in surprising places.

“I had a coworker give me a Yiddish text that his wife’s family found written in the inside of a tallit or tefillin bag in fabric marker, and it was a Holocaust testimony. It was a story of somebody telling how that person survived the Holocaust. I was able to translate that.”

Pais-Greenapple, a Wayne State University graduate, has presented multiple lectures about his work and studies. One was for the Jewish Historical Society of Michigan at Berkley Coffee in Oak Park. Another was through a Limmud Michigan gathering at Wayne State University. Jewish Senior Life presented his program, as well.

He said the audience reactions were very positive. There were people who had grandparents involved in the Yiddish theater.

“It was fascinating to hear about these experiences and make personal connections with these people,” said Pais-Greenapple, who also has made and introduced short films. Incandescent Hearts, about a same sex couple, was screened at the Capital City Film Festival in 2019 Lansing.

“I’ve started writing scripts about Yiddish history, and one tells of a Jewish street musician,” he said. “The hope is to get it produced at some point.

“I have a novel in the works about a Detroit Jewish family in the 1930s. It grew out of a fascination with stories that don’t get told. It brings various cultural elements of the times together,” added the versatile artist.

“Every so often, when I have time in my classroom, I teach my students about Yiddish. It’s a way to access my own history and help the children understand the significance of Yiddish in Jewish history.”

Pais-Greenapple’s fiancée is Hannah Mills, whom he met at the Yiddish Book Center. She works at the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills, where she helps train descendants of Holocaust survivors to speak at the museum.

“This is a way for stories still to be told,” he said. “Hannah is the grandchild of a survivor, so what she does is a mix between oral history and therapy.”