The Woodward Avenue Shul in Royal Oak was a recent target of antisemitic hate speech in the form of graffiti.

On April 28, about two hours before Shabbat, the Royal Oak Police Department informed the shul’s Rabbi Mendel Polter of a swastika spray-painted on the front outside wall of the building.

Polter hurried over to the building to see it in person, and with the help of the city Department of Public Works, the graffiti was cleaned up soon after.

After the Royal Oak Police Department informed him, Polter immediately called Gary Sikorski, director of community-wide security for Jewish Community Security Inc. (JCSI).

After offering assistance in any follow-up investigation and response that’s needed, Sikorski notified stakeholders at the Federation and throughout the community while putting the word out to other agencies and synagogue executive directors.

Sikorski said he was in contact with the Royal Oak Police Department’s Deputy Chief throughout the weekend. If City Services hadn’t removed the graffiti, Sikorski & Co. were going to take it into their own hands.

“I actually went by there on Saturday (April 29) just to make sure it was removed and if not, myself and even Steve Ingber, CEO of Federation, offered to come by with our power washers and remove it if needed,” Sikorski said. “But it was good to see the city took care of it.”

The Shul’s Response

With help from security cameras facing the shul, Polter and the Royal Oak Police Department uncovered footage of the suspect a few days later. The cameras showed the incident took place on the night of April 27. A police investigation is ongoing.

Polter says it’s been an action-packed few days but, all things considered, the community’s taking it in stride.

“Obviously, it’s concerning and we’re going to increase our security measures as much as possible,” Polter said. “But, generally speaking, everyone is taking it well.”

Polter says the outpouring of support has been tremendous and that the shul and community’s greatest possible response is to continue doing all the good, positive things it already does.

“These are terrible acts that need to be dealt with in its appropriate manner,” Polter said. “But we as the Jewish people do not want to define ourselves by what others are attempting to define us with. We have a lot to offer, a lot of goodness, kindness and morality, and we’re going to continue doing that, thriving and growing.”

Haley Stevens, congresswoman for Michigan’s 11th District which encompasses Royal Oak, condemned the incident in a tweet on April 30.

“Targeted hate and antisemitism have no place in Michigan’s 11th District & will not be tolerated. I am devastated to learn of the graffiti at the Woodward Ave Shul. To our Jewish community: you are loved, you are supported, and we will root out hate wherever it may rear its head.”

Above the swastika graffiti was “AZOV” spray-painted in capital letters. While the exact meaning of the graffiti is unknown, Polter said the first thing that came up in a Google search was the Azov Brigade.

According to Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation, the Azov Brigade (also known as the Azov Battalion) was formed in 2014 and is the paramilitary component of the Azov Movement, a far-right nationalist network of military, paramilitary and political organizations based in Ukraine. The battalion has a history of neo-Nazi leanings as well.

The other possible meaning of the graffiti, Polter says, is “azab” or “leave” in Hebrew.

More Graffiti in Oak Park

Another incident took place on an Oak Park family’s property on the evening of April 25, when resident Shaul Anthony found a swastika drawn on the inside of their baby stroller. Anthony called the Oak Park Police Department the next day and made a report. An investigation is currently ongoing.

That same day, Anthony received a call from someone who said the same thing happened to them in the parking lot of a kollel down the street — a swastika was drawn on their car window.

With multiple investigations ongoing, Anthony can’t say for sure if the incidents are connected, but all of them happening in the same timeframe increases his suspicions.

“I’m not afraid, but I’m cautious,” Anthony said. “I think it’s important for Jews to be aware. I think it’s important to take precautions… I think it’s important to guard our homes and synagogues.”

The Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC issued a statement saying the recent acts of blatant antisemitism throughout Metro Detroit are not only disturbing and disheartening, they are completely unacceptable.

“Our entire community — Jewish and non-Jewish — must condemn these actions of hatred and intolerance,” said Rabbi Asher Lopatin, executive director of the JCRC/AJC. “Intolerance against one of us is intolerance against all of us.”

“The Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC is here to support the entire Jewish community, and we thank law enforcement for their swift response in investigating these matters,” the organization said. “Whether it’s physical, verbal or written antisemitism — any sort of tolerance allows it to fester into a disease of hate against the Jewish people. JCRC/AJC is here to make sure that never happens.”

The organization also said it has been in contact with the FBI.

The 2022 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents issued March 23 by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) showed antisemitic incidents in Michigan remain at an alarming number, mirroring even more troubling nationwide figures.

Antisemitic incidents once again reached an all-time high in the United States in 2022, with a total of 3,697 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism reported to the ADL, a 36% year-over-year increase.

As has been the case for several years, Michigan placed in the group of states ranking highest in the nation for incidents of antisemitism — ranking ninth overall with 111 incidents in 2022. Michigan data also showed more incidents of vandalism in 2022 than the previous year.