Beloved Cantors Celebrate Community With Song

The Michigan Board of Cantors returns to The Berman stage for their annual concert, Lag BaOmer: A Celebration in Song. This live musical revue takes audiences on unforgettable adventures while paying tribute to the Jewish influence in some of the music industry’s greatest hits. Come experience the wonderful talent and special camaraderie of Michigan’s cantors as they perform for the community.

About the Michigan Board of Cantors

This year’s concert will be featuring: Earl Berris, Tiffany Green, Daniel Gross, Rachel Gottlieb Kalmowitz, Steve Klaper, Neil Michaels, David Propis, Pamela Schiffer, Michael Smolash, Penny Steyer, and Barry Ulrych. Musical Direction by Cliff Monear (piano) Including Dan Maslanka (drums), Russ Miller (sax & flute), and David Stearns (bass).

Details:

Tuesday, May 9 | 7:30pm

Run Time: 90 minutes

Content Advisory: appropriate for all audiences

Box Office: (248) 406-6677 or theberman.org

In Person Admission: $ 35 – 55

Streaming: $ 25

For more information text or call the box office Monday – Friday from 10 am – 4 pm or visit us online at theberman.org/cantors/.

The Berman Center for the Performing Arts is a beautiful, 600 seat state-of-the art venue. The Berman showcases an eclectic variety of world-class entertainment for all audiences of Metro Detroit and provides the stage to some exceptional arts, cultural, and learning events showcased by JDetroit.