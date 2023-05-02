The woman was arrested without incident by members of the Farmington Hills Directed Patrol Unit.

Late Monday night, May 1, a 35-year-old Clinton Township woman suspected of spray-painting a swastika on the Woodward Avenue Shul, was taken into custody. Royal Oak Detectives, working with investigators from the Jewish Community Security, the FBI and the Farmington Hills Police Department, quickly identified the suspect, who allegedly painted the swastika on April 27.

The woman was arrested without incident by members of the Farmington Hills Directed Patrol Unit. Royal Oak detectives will present their findings for criminal charges after a review by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s office.

“The swift apprehension of the suspect is a perfect example of how our relationships with the community and collaboration with our law enforcement partners bring incidents like these to a close. I’m proud of our continued partnership with the Jewish Community Security and the tireless efforts of our detectives and law enforcement partners who were critical to this investigation, Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore said in a statement.