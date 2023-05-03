Delve into ‘Bob Dylan’s American Mythology’ at Temple Israel Laker Concert on May 7.

When Cantor Michael Smolash was tasked with booking the 2023 Laker Concert, he knew that Dan Nadel from B’Nai Jeshurun in New York would be a natural fit for Temple Israel and the Greater Detroit Jewish community.

And the show, “Like a Rolling Stone — Bob Dylan’s American Mythology,” is free and open to the public on Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. The concert is sponsored in loving memory of Sarah and Harry Laker, who through their family, have continued to help provide musical moments for Temple Israel and the greater Detroit Jewish community.

“Sometimes you find the right music for the community and it’s good and wonderful; sometimes it’s just someone who is impressive and musical and magnetic and they kind of transcend everything else,” Smolash said. “And Dan is one of those guys. He’s just spectacular on the guitar and a huge voice in the future of Jewish music. So, I wanted to bring him in because he’s someone our music lovers would love to see on stage.”

Nadel will be adding some star power from both coasts. Fans of The Late Late Show with James Corden will recognize Hagar Ben Ari. Fans of John Zorn or Chrissie Hynde may recognize drummer extraordinaire Yuval Lion, who tours regularly with both artists. Along with accomplished singers from the New York scene, and Nadel’s own consummate guitar chops, this show will be a delight both for Dylan fans and for those new to his music.

The show will be woven together by narration from Temple Israel’s Rabbi Paul Yedwab — a self-described diehard Dylan groupie.

Nadel said the concept for this particular concert was born in 2017, when he produced a concert dedicated to the music of Leonard Cohen, where the set list was curated using many of the insights that Rabbi Aubry Glazer had written in a book about the artist.

Two years later, in 2019, Glazer wrote a book dedicated to Bob Dylan’s music and how it connected to Judaism, God Knows, Everything is Broken: The Great (Gnostic) Americana Songbook of Bob Dylan.

“(Rabbi Glazer) came to us with the same idea, and I put together a set list independently and then he suggested a few songs that he explored in his book but are less well known and explore Dylan’s spiritual past and wanderings,” Nadel said.

The Laker Concert will be similar, but more condensed and delivered within an hour, according to Nadel.

“It’s going to be more of a collection of greatest hits that we are bringing to Temple Israel,” Nadel said. “But many of the same themes and ideologies from our original show will carry over.”

Nadel, an Israeli-born, New York-based musician, said, for him, Dylan’s music connects because of the simplicity and poetry of his writing.

“To me, he has insight into the human condition in a way where he’s willing to look at darkness, the beauty, the cynicism, in an incredible way,” Nadel said. “He brings this narrative in, but I never feel like he’s part of the narrative. It’s usually him looking at the scene and describing it — but describing it with this rare insight … it’s a way to analyze human emotions and tendencies, where he’s looking to make it real. The poetry is beautiful because it’s real.”

Rabbi Yedwab will pick up where Rabbi Glazer left off and share insights and anecdotes to frame the brilliant Dylan lyrics and melodies.

“I think with having Rabbi Yedwab up on stage adding anecdotes, it’s going to be a wonderful setup for Temple Israel and our community,” Smolash said. “I think people are going to love it.”

