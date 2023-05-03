Solomon Souza mural reflects the school’s commitment to Zionism.

The heart of Hillel Day School has been permanently transformed, thanks to the mural work by Israeli artist Solomon Souza. The 16-foot mural depicts the prominent Zionist Theodor Herzl and a female pioneer, or chalutzah, monochromatically painted in shades of blue and highlighted in shades of gold, gazing out over Jerusalem, often called the City of Gold.

This incredible permanent mural by the talented Souza is based on one of Hillel Day School’s core Jewish values, Zionism, or Tzionut. Many students witnessed the artist in action during the five hours that Souza worked on the mural. Once it was completed, teachers and students as young as 2 years old visited the school’s mercaz (Hebrew for center) to gaze up at the image with an appreciation for the arts while learning about the images and people depicted.

The piece was created just in time for Yom HaAtzmaut, Israeli Independence Day, when the whole school celebrated the 75th birthday of Israel with a carnival and activities.

“As we celebrate Yom HaAtzmaut, this mural reminds us that Zionism has always been an integral part of Hillel’s educational philosophy as we teach our students to have an unwavering commitment to the State of Israel. It is so rewarding to see one of our core Jewish values come to life through our strong arts program,” said Dr. Darin Katz, Head of School at Hillel Day School.

When looking at the mural (from left to right), viewers will see Theodor Herzl: the Father of Modern Zionism, the visionary for the Jewish State and the organizer of the Zionist Congresses.

In the middle is a landscape of the city of Jerusalem — including the Old City’s Jaffa Gate, traditional Jerusalem stylized buildings, Montefiore’s Windmill and the sun rising over the city. The artist intentionally depicted a sunrise, symbolizing a new day, and shows Jaffa Gate illuminated as a bright white focal point inviting viewers toward the east.

Lastly, a chalutzah, or female pioneer, of the State of Israel is depicted. The chalutzim (pioneers) were Jews living in pre-state and early state Israel responsible for creating the first Jewish settlements. This specific chalutzah is based on a real and unnamed individual who was one of the founding members of the Women’s International Zionist Organization (WIZO). Though this chalutzah was unnamed in her original photograph, her legacy will live on the walls of Hillel Day School for an eternity.

“The mural shows how beautiful Israel is, and how it wasn’t always like that,” said fourth-grader Lainey Maddin of Huntington Woods.

“I think the piece is really cool,” added fifth-grader Sadie Rosen of West Bloomfield, “and how he used only two colors making it look so real is unique.”

Souza, internationally known for his large, creative, and colorful murals, laid out the mural with a commercial paint roller instead of a pencil or spray paint. This is one of his preferred methods of painting murals and acts as a safety precaution to keep the students and school free from the fumes that come along with spray paint, the more traditional method of painting murals.

He worked with hues of dark blues to light blues going from shades to highlights. The artist accented the mural with bright yellow and gold hues, giving the piece its glow, in spray paint once students left school for the day.

While working, Souza mentioned that he depicted Herzl, the German Jewish mastermind of Zionism, in darker shades of blues than the chalutzah because Herzl never got to see his vision for the state of Israel come to light. The chalutzah, painted in lighter blues, worked very hard and had the privilege to tend to land and see the dream of a Jewish state become a reality.

“The mural makes me feel proud that women helped create Israel,” said third grader Jessa Linden of Bloomfield Hills.

The mural and Souza’s visit to Michigan were the result of a collaborative effort by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, the Jewish Community Center’s Janice Charach Gallery, and APAPA, the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association, in an effort to celebrate Israel’s 75th birthday celebration and the arts.

Hillel Day School’s K-8 Visual Art Educator Lauren Cohen organized the school’s participation with Yiftah Leket, community shaliach (Israeli emissary), to bring Souza’s talent to the school. Cohen, along with the school’s leadership team, found a prominent location for the mural and created a vision for the subject of the work.

“We were intentional about our vision for the content of the mural. We wanted it to reflect our core Jewish value of Zionism and our ardent belief in and support of the Modern State of Israel,” said Amira Soleimani, director of Judaic Studies curriculum and instruction at Hillel Day School.

“I think this mural brings together the community, and it shows how our school strongly believes in Judaism and has good values of bravery, leadership and Zionism,” said sixth-grader Lihi Maine of West Bloomfield.

Many meaningful works of Souza’s can be seen on display through May 10 at the Janice Charach Gallery’s exhibit, Art of Israel Today.

Hillel art teacher Lauren Cohen contributed to this story.