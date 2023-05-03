ORT and the City event is back live in The D May 10.

“Donating a piece of artwork each year for the ORT auction has always been a creative artistic challenge,” says Lisa Spindler, a veteran contributing artist of ORT and the City. “The most rewarding and important part is knowing that the money raised from this auction is going to provide opportunities for students in great need of support to follow their education. Through the piece I created this year, I hope to inspire creativity and wonder and help in contributing to this important cause.”

This year’s ORT and the City theme is “Art Your Heart Out.” Each participating artist was encouraged to “showcase their unique artistic abilities in the medium that best represents their work,” according to Nicole Miller, ORT Michigan senior director. “We asked them to show us what you do best.”

ORT and the City became an annual ORT Michigan fundraiser in 2015. This year’s event marks the first return to an in-person springtime event since the onset of the pandemic. ORT and the City will take place on Wednesday, May 10, at Detroit’s Eastern Market in Shed 5. The auction will be in-person as well as online for a two-hour window between 6:30-8:30 p.m. In addition to the chance to procure great art and meet the artists, attendees will enjoy an array of delicious food and drinks, including a whiskey tasting provided and curated by the Detroit Distillery. Proceeds support ORT’s work empowering young people and strengthening communities worldwide through education.

Artist Lisa Spindler is known for her photography. Her work has graced magazine covers and galleries. She is sponsored by artist patrons Karen and Gary Saretsky. Karen Saretsky is a past co-chair of ORT and the City and active on the event planning committee. “We love Lisa’s photography and are proud owners of several of her works,” she said. “We also admire Lisa for her active support of other artists in the community. This ties into the work of ORT as a community builder.”

Nicole Eisenberg, event founder and long-time member of the ORT and the City planning committee, says her driving force is the pursuit of equality. Eisenberg adds that Judaism and the pursuit of equality go hand in hand.

Several new artists are participating in this year’s ORT and the City, including Jamie Wineman. He is presented by artist patrons Catherine and Nathan Forbes. Wineman, also known as WolfGangGang, is a visual and musical artist from Detroit, now living in Winnetka, Illinois. Wineman, a successful and prolific music performer and producer, began painting during the pandemic.

Sharing a preview of his piece for this year’s event, Wineman explains, “My piece, Fishing for Compliments, is a tribute to my late father and the time we spent fishing Lake Michigan via our vacation home in Charlevoix. My father was a hero to me and a legend to many, including my cousins Nathan and Cathy Forbes who sponsored this piece for ORT Michigan’s event.”

The event also includes a raffle, with prizes including a $5,000 merchandise credit toward a shopping day of luxury at Neiman Marcus. Raffle tickets start at $50, and the winner does not need to be present to win.

ORT America and Huntington, the presenting sponsor for the third year, invite everyone to come together and enjoy ORT and the City to support ORT efforts worldwide. An online preview of the artwork is available now at ortamerica.org, where you’ll find everything you need to know about the event.