Sheriff echoes the Rebbe’s call for renewed focus on moral and ethical education.

Flint Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson proclaimed April 2, 2023, to be “Education Day, Genesee County.” With a growing mental health crisis and crisis of purpose among young people, Education Day seeks to highlight the critical need for moral and ethical education.

At an event on April 5 at the Genesee County Sheriff’s office, Swanson was joined by community members and influencers from around the country, including Rabbi Sholom Lipskar, founder and chairman of the Aleph Institute. The Aleph Institute is an organization committed to criminal justice reform and recidivism reduction through preventive-education and faith-based rehabilitation programs, re-entry assistance, alternative sentencing guidance and counsel, and policy research and recommendations.

Swanson presented this year’s Education and Sharing Day proclamation to Rabbi Israel Weingarten of Chabad of Eastern Michigan during the event.

“The Rebbe told us, ‘We must translate pain into action and tears into growth,’” Rabbi Weingarten said. “That is what education makes possible. Children are the kite strings that hold our national ambitions aloft — everything America will be tomorrow depends on how we deliver for our young people today. So let us remember his teachings. Let us prepare our children to be tolerant, curious and moral, ensuring that they lift up others as they rise.”

Education and Sharing Day was championed by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of righteous memory. Forty years ago, Congress passed a joint resolution and President Carter signed into law a resolution to designate the Rebbe’s birthday as Education and Sharing Day. Each president since Carter, as well as numerous local legislatures, governors and mayors have annually recognized the date corresponding to the Rebbe’s birthday, celebrated four days before Passover, as Education and Sharing Day.