Catching up with Rebecca Rosen, two decades after her JN debut.

It’s been almost 22 years to the day since the Detroit Jewish News introduced then Rebecca Perelman, a 24-year-old medium, to the Metro Detroit Jewish community in a cover story titled “Spiritual Messenger.” Since that time, Rebecca Rosen has gone on to build a worldwide reputation as a spiritual medium, speaker and author of four books. She’s been seen on national TV shows such as Extra, Nightline and The Rachel Ray Show. Rosen, who just released her fourth book, What’s Your Heaven?, will be coming “home” to the Berman Center at the JCC May 17 for one night only.

“I do consider Metro Detroit to be my second home,” said Rosen, who lives in Denver with her husband and children. “It was there that I discovered my gift. It was where I got the start to my career. My Michigan audience is the most loyal and has stood behind me all these years. Now, I’ll be getting to connect face-to-face with them again.”

Rebecca was living in West Bloomfield with her father, who had moved to the area from Omaha, Nebraska, to start a mortgage business when she was 20. She was suffering from depression, when she tapped into her deceased grandmother’s energy. She had begun journaling, and her grandma came through to Rebecca and spoke to her about the depression and suicide that had claimed her own life.

By 2001, Rebecca was 24, doing readings out of a little coffee shop on Orchard Lake Road when she met Gail Zimmerman, an editor at the Jewish News.

“A friend told me about her and said she would make a great story for the paper,” said the now-retired Zimmerman. “I wasn’t convinced. I didn’t really believe all that stuff, but I arranged for me and a writer to meet her at the coffee shop, where she gave us each a reading.”

During that reading, Zimmerman said Rebecca related very specific things about her aunts and uncles and relayed a comment from her late father about a conversation she and her husband had the night before. “It was very interesting, and I was intrigued that she came from a Jewish family — her mom worked at the Federation in Omaha, her brother was a rabbi — so I began doing some research.”

Zimmerman found out that Rebecca wasn’t the only one talking about getting in touch with lost loved ones or spirit guides. Although more observant Jews frown on mediums and psychics as it is forbidden in the Torah, there were plenty of Jewish people who thought it could be helpful to tap into “the other side,” including a rabbi who had recently written a book on a similar topic.

“I thought it would be of interest to our readers,” Zimmerman said. “And, boy, was I right. After that story came out, our phone was ringing off the hook with people who wanted to get in touch with her.”

Welcome to Earth School

Rosen describes herself as “an ambassador between the spirit world and our day-to-day world — relaying wisdom and insight from angels, guides and those who have passed on to people seeking answers in the here and now.”

She said all people have this innate ability, and a lot of her work, including her latest book, What’s Your Heaven?, helps people tap into their own gifts to connect with their deceased loved ones.

In the book, Rosen writes that the spirits who line up outside her “mental door” are eager to share their insights and talk about where they are now — a place they describe as “heavenly.”

“The big reveal,” Rosen writes, “is that heaven isn’t a physical place” but a state of being ruled by peace, commitment and love.

“This book has a more universal message that zeroes in on our job in what I call ‘Earth School’ — the soul lessons we choose before we’re born to evolve our souls, called soul contacts,” she said. “I tell people that whatever they are going through, it is happening for them, not to them.”

Rosen teaches that each of us choose the life lessons we need for our souls to evolve. We choose our life’s circumstances, our parents, friends and family — our soul groups — who will help us along the way. “I teach others that we are all playing out roles we agreed to and signed up for,” she said.

But who would sign up for the heartache, health challenges and betrayal we all sometimes feel during our time on planet Earth?

We do, Rosen said, and we do so to learn lessons. “Let’s say you have a pattern of unhealthy relationships with people who betray or abandon you,” she said. “The real lesson your soul needs to learn is how to hold healthy boundaries. Once you can reframe the narrative, you get to rewrite your life the way you choose it. I remind people to ask not why, but what is this problem here to teach me?”

SEVEN LESSONS

Rosen’s latest book contains seven lessons to change your own personal life story. The first lesson is “I am connected.”

“We’re all source energy, Divine sparks of God, or Spirit, as I call it, which we can plug back into. We are all connected to this energy because we were born from it, and we will return to it. This relationship,” she writes, “is the most important of our lives … We are all connected. We are not alone.”

She said nothing she’s ever learned from Spirit conflicts with her Judaism. “The work I do is inclusive of all belief systems,” said Rosen, who was a member of Adat Shalom when she lived in West Bloomfield. Readers of her book will enjoy the Jewish references she plants throughout the text.

The second lesson is “I am remembering.”

She writes, “We each come into this life with lessons we must learn in order to grow in this lifetime and spiritually evolve. Our individual challenges were put into play before we were born, and it’s up to each of us to unravel the meaning at the heart of them.”

The third lesson is “I am supported. I am surrounded.”

She said it’s hard to accept on a conscious level that there is a reason for life’s struggles and tragedies. “Know that you are not alone. We all have a spirit team made of our guides, angels and deceased loves ones, as well as a ‘ground crew,’ our Earth angels who help us through.”

The fourth lesson is “I am worthy.”

According to everyone Rebecca has connected with from the other side, this is our biggest failure. We don’t need to be perfect, financially successful, physically beautiful, super-intelligent or anything else. We are worthy just for having been born. “Our sense of self-worth is something we all struggle with,” she said. “But you are enough as you are.”

The fifth lesson is “I’m here to heal and contribute.”

“Our deepest struggle is our greatest opportunity,” Rosen writes. “Those who have channeled their struggle into a strength, one that allows them to heal and contribute to the healing of others, are the happiest and most fulfilled.”

The sixth and seventh lessons are “I am learning from others and teaching others.”

“Spirits have shown me that within our soul group, we often play opposite roles to one another to foster learning and growth. In some relationships we are the student and in others we are the teachers and sometimes we are both,” she writes.

Connecting to the Other Side

As we hone our skills and abilities in “Earth School” and begin to raise our vibrations to a higher frequency, we can tap into our own intuitive abilities to reach out to Spirit and connect with loved ones on the other side, Rosen said.

“We all have the gift to a certain degree. It’s like a muscle that requires development. Meditation helps. It gets you out of your mind and ego so your intuitive senses can start working. It takes practice and faith and trust.”

For those still working on our own intuitive skills, a reading with someone like Rosen can provide comfort and validation to those who are grieving.

“My group reading with Rebecca changed my life,” says Adam Weiner of Ann Arbor. “I was a skeptic but decided to open my mind and my heart and see what happened.” Weiner says the guidance Rosen provided from the other side helped him become a better father.

Matruka Sherman of Ann Arbor, shares that her late husband, Richard Mann, a professor at the University of Michigan, met with Rosen, who helped him connect to his deceased son, who had passed from ALS and couldn’t speak at the end of his life. “Through Rebecca, he told him he was free of pain and happy and learning, studying, growing and evolving … He told her that it took him leaving the physical body to open and to remember the truth that there is a God … The validation and relief that this brought to my husband and myself was immeasurable.”

Rosen will be introducing her new book and providing audience readings on Wednesday, May 17, from 7-9 p.m. at the Berman Center for the Performing Arts at the JCC. Attendees can expect to experience validation that we are not alone as we journey through “Earth School.”

Tickets start at $96 and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/4nu7rd4v. Each ticket purchase includes a signed copy of the book. Rebecca will also be available following the event for a book signing for more personal inscriptions.