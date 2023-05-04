One of the most talked about subjects seems to be the weather.

It is usually too hot, too cold, too wet, too dry … rarely is it just right. Are you aware, however, that some people are not happy to just talk about the climatic conditions; they have put their observations to music. As a result, there are many songs with weather conditions in the title.

“Stormy Weather” is one that many will recall. “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” is another that will garner smiles of recognition. Let us consider some of the lesser-known ones (and their artists) to illustrate the obsession with climate.

In addition to at least the 12 songs I found called “Hurricane,” there are “After the Hurricane” by Jazmine Sullivan, “Hurricane Song” (Allen Watty) and “Hurricane Drunk” (Florence + the Machine). I also found “Cyclone” (Bruce Hornsby).

The attractions of nice weather seem to be lost on lyricists, but we should give a nod to at least seven songs called “Sunshine” and there is “Blue Sky” (Allman Brothers Band).

The “Chill in the Air” (Amos Lee) might be a heads up for “Pink Snow” (The Crabs), “Snow in California” (Ariana Grande) and “Snow in Vegas” (David Grey). You will notice that the areas that took note of snow are ones in which it is unusual. It is not a favorite or hummable subject for Michiganders.

“The Fog” (Kate Bush) and “The Wind” (Feist) may eventually give way to “Rainbow Man” (Jeff Bates) or “Rainbow Connection” by the Muppets (one of my personal favorites).

The most popular weather condition for songwriters seems to be rain. Going way back, there are “April Showers” (Al Jolson) and a bit more recently “After the Rain” (Shirley Bassey). There are at least six just called “Rain,” including ones from Madonna and the Beatles. There is the request from Cyndi Lauper to “Rain On Me” and the observation that “Rain Is a Good Thing” by Luke Bryan. “Rainy Day Women” by Bob Dylan and “Rainy Day, Dream Away” by Jimi Hendrix may awaken memories for some. There were at least three songs called “Save it for a Rainy Day” (The Jayhawks, Stephen Bishop, Kenny Chesney).

All of these led me to conclude that whether it’s cold or whether it’s hot, we’ll have weather, whether or not. So put that on your parade of hits. And remember: Let a smile be your umbrella if you want a mouthful of rain.