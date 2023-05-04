Randi Lucille Nord told police she also painted a swastika on a child’s stroller and on a car at a synagogue in Oak Park.

The Clinton Township woman arrested for spray-painting antisemitic graffiti on the Woodward Avenue Shul was arraigned May 3 in 44th District Court in Royal Oak.

Police said Randi Lucille Nord spray-painted a swastika with the word “AZOV” on an outside wall of the Woodward Avenue Shul. The word AZOV is associated with a Ukrainian militia group with Neo-Nazi leanings.

“She said she planned to do as many hate crimes as possible and blame them on AZOV,” Royal Oak Detective Dan Pelletier testified before bond was set for Nord at $75,000 cash. The judge also told Nord she was not allowed to contact Rabbi Mendel Polter or the Woodward Avenue Shul.

Nord was charged with ethnic intimidation, a felony punishable by up to two years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine, and malicious destruction of a building, a misdemeanor that carries up to 93 days in jail or a fine up to $500.

She has a previous criminal history that includes convictions for assault and battery, fourth degree fleeing and eluding, and operating while intoxicated, according to police.

The Macomb Daily reports that Nord was in Serbia for two years before returning to the U.S. in March. According to its story, Royal Oak police said the suspect was “wearing an electronic tether as part of her bond in another felony criminal case when she vandalized the Woodward Avenue Shul.”

Police also said Nord was “involved in an arson at the Church of Scientology in Farmington Hills,” according to the Macomb Daily. That case is now in Oakland County Circuit Court.

Nord’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 12.