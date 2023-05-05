The DJNF team visits the Zekelman Holocaust Center to commemorate Yom HaShoah.

On Tuesday, April 18, the staff of the Detroit Jewish News Foundation visited the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills. There were about 20 of us, including most of the team and their guests, many of whom had never been to the Center before.

The experience was that much more poignant since it took place on Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Israeli commemoration of the atrocities committed by the Nazis against the Jewish people that resulted in the death of more than 6 million Jews.

Our docent was Katie Chaka Parks, a Wayne State University doctoral candidate studying Modern Europe; 20th-century Germany; and women, gender and sexuality. Katie used her vast knowledge to customize our walk through the exhibit. She focused much of our tour on the importance of a free press and the danger to society when that right is replaced by censorship, propaganda and messages of hate. In the case of Nazi Germany, it also was the first step toward the removal of other human rights like free speech and the arrival of state-sponsored hatred, imprisonment and genocide.

Our visit concluded with a talk by a local second-generation survivor named Gail Offen. A dynamic speaker, Gail shared her father and uncle’s remarkable story, surviving together through confinement in the Krakow Ghetto, imprisonment in three different concentration camps, their eventual liberation by the 11th Armored Division of the United States Army and, finally, reunification with their younger brother who also, miraculously, survived. Gail also recounted her own experience as the child of a survivor and how that has impacted her life and the lives of her family. We even had an unbelievably moving small world moment when Freda and David Sachs, two members of our group, realized they had met one of Gail’s surviving uncles at a dinner at the JCC in Krakow in 2019.

The impact of our visit was profound for me on many levels. I have studied the Holocaust and have been to the Zekelman Center and other museums dedicated to that time period before. Being faced with the worst of humanity is always a harrowing experience. But to experience the visit through the eyes of first-time attendees and to hear their sentiments after the fact was particularly moving.

Three of my Jewish News colleagues said it best:

Ashlee Szabo: I haven’t been to the Holocast Center since I was about 12 or 13 when I went with my church youth group, and I remember how impactful it was for me then, so I was glad to experience it again as an adult. Even if we digest things differently in adolescence, the message of humanity is the same. I had not realized the role the media played both in the beginning and in the ending, and it was a reminder of how powerful our words can be, a reminder of why independent journalism is so important. Thank you for a day of reflection and remembrance.

Pam Turner: For me, being in the presence of all of those stolen souls is such a humbling experience. Knowing that humanity can be so cruel is always mind-boggling to me. Katie, our tour guide, asked a question yesterday: “How would you have acted during that time?” I can never answer that question. I always think to myself, “Would I have been as brave?” [I, as an African American,] sharing a history of racism, slavery, murder and having your history stolen from you, being denied the fact that the atrocity has happened and being told to “get over it, that happened a long time ago,” can relate on a level that some people cannot. So, knowing that we, as a newspaper, play such an important role, that we have a responsibility for telling the stories of our time good and bad so that these kinds of atrocities don’t happen again — all I can say is that I am so humbled to be a small part of that history.

Kathy Harvey-Mitton: The visit was a life-changing experience. It affected me in a way I was not fully anticipating. “Thank you” doesn’t even seem like enough to express my gratitude for yesterday’s experience with the best group of folks I have ever worked with.

I want to thank the Detroit Jewish News Foundation team for making the visit so meaningful and for being so vulnerable sharing their heartfelt sentiments about the experience. The Zekelman Center is not an easy place to visit, but it is imperative that we put ourselves in that place of discomfort, so we never forget.

Even more critical is our responsibility as members of the free press. It is easy to see how quickly society can dissolve when free speech is taken away. Frighteningly, we see shadows of that happening today in places like Russia and China. The world is in a place of upheaval, and it is knowledge and remembrance that give us and our fellow human beings the power to make sure something so devastating does not ever happen again.