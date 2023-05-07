Solidarity promoted at Gov. Whitmer’s residence.

At a packed governor’s mansion last month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hosted a “Freedom Seder” for the second consecutive year. I had the pleasure of participating, along with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and an intimate group of Black and Jewish community leaders.

Throughout the evening, we retold the story of the Exodus while interweaving parallel themes of freedom through the lens of the Black experience in America. The gathering was organized by Mark Jacobs, in his role as co-director for the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity (CBJU), as a local effort to speak out against bigotry and promote solidarity between the Black and Jewish communities in southeastern Michigan.

The seder participants included a range of local clergy, State Rep. Noah Arbit, and representatives from various organizations, including the Jewish Community Relations Council/American Jewish Committee (JCRC/AJC), Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Urban League of Detroit and Southeastern Michigan, Ravitz Foundation and more. Many of the participants have hosted programs together for years, which created a familial atmosphere, like a group of friends at a dinner party.

Rabbi Marla Hornsten of Temple Israel led the seder using a customized Haggadah written for the occasion. Each of the 28 participants read a section while sitting at a long dining room table. Gov. Whitmer recited “First They Came” by German Pastor Martin Niemöller, the anti-apathy poem displayed at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. Others read selections from Harriet Tubman and Martin Luther King Jr., along with traditional seder standards of prayers, texts and songs, including “Go Down Moses,” and an enthusiastic rendition of “Dayenu,” led by Hazzan Daniel Gross of Adat Shalom.

I was proud to represent JCRC/AJC as a board member, as well as the Coalition Series, an effort that I co-organize to unite Black and/or Jewish Detroiters through a shared love of food, art and music. Our past event in March brought together 75 participants, including retired Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, for a “Passover Freedom Party” where we shared a kosher Shabbat meal, explored four introspective questions about freedom and co-liberation and danced the night away to the groovy sounds of DJ Bernan Bush. This program was made possible with generous support from The Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity, The Well and JCRC/AJC.

The Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity’s mission is to speak out against bigotry and promote solidarity between Black and Jewish communities in Southeastern Michigan. For more information, follow “Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity” on Facebook.

Jacob Evan Smith is a board member of the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC.