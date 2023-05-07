Doreen Hermelin, Jason Luckoff to be honored at this year’s fundraiser May 17.

“I believe camp is the best gift a parent can give to a child, and I am so happy to be a part of sending kids to Tamarack.”

These inspiring words of Doreen Hermelin, this year’s Send a Kid to Tamarack (SK2T) Community Leader honoree, are a testament to the vital role summers at Tamarack Camps have on the lives of children and the value of making camp financially accessible to all. She will be honored at Night of Bright Lights, May 17 at Congregation Shaarey Zedek.

Hermelin is a true living legend who leads by example. Her broad network of friends, family and fans follow her lead and also invest generously and get involved in building, fortifying and nurturing the Jewish future in Michigan, Israel and beyond.

Hermelin has a lifetime of service to the Jewish community. She served as campaign chair and later president of Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit Women’s Division, now JFMD’s Women’s Philanthropy. She also served as the first national president of ORT and remains a lifetime trustee and honorary board vice president.

Making sure they can attend camp is one of the best gifts the Jewish community can give to the children who will grow to be future Jewish leaders. The full cost of summer camp is significant and would be unaffordable to many, were it not for the generosity, big and small, of Tamarack Camps’ donors.

Tamarack Camps rest on a foundation of five core values:

Develop People

Live Jewishly

Create Safe Spaces

Be Financially Fair

Build an Inclusive Community

SK2T annual campaign benefits every single camp participant. The cost of camp is subsidized, at least in part, for each camper. For campers requiring additional financial support, the money raised through the SK2T campaign helps close the gap and welcome every camper to Tamarack Camps for summer after summer. It is stunning the extent to which campers develop and grow through the opportunity to live Jewishly in a safe, fair and inclusive space.

Jason Luckoff, a longtime camper and now staff member of Tamarack Camps, will be honored as a distinguished alumni at this year’s Night of Bright Lights benefiting SK2T annual campaign.

Luckoff first joined Tamarack Camps as a camper nearly 20 years ago. His Tamarack journey began in 2004 as a Horizon camper at Applebaum Village and has continued on to the new Avodah Pro program launched in 2022. The Avodah Pro program balances vocational training and experience along with all the best of summer camp. Jason’s favorite camp activities are water skiing and Omanut (arts and crafts). When not at camp, Jason lives independently in Birmingham with his dog, Henry. He is an artist at Soul Studio and an usher at the Fox Theater in Detroit. Luckoff credits the fullness of his life and his independence to Tamarack Camps.

In case you are going for gold on Tamarack Camps trivia and everything SK2T, Jason celebrated his bar mitzvah in 2009 at Hermelin Village at Tamarack Camps, named after Doreen Hermelin and her beloved and larger-than-life husband, of blessed memory, David Hermelin.

“Tamarack Camps is our community’s camp and serves every child,” shares Lori Davidson-Mertz, director of annual giving at Tamarack Camps. “For many of our kids, this is their only Jewish experience … Camp provides a Jewish foundation and is a place kids learn to become leaders.”

Night of Bright Lights honoring Doreen Hermelin and Jason Luckoff, and benefiting SK2T annual campaign, takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Congregation Shaarey Zedek.

The attendance and fundraising goal for this year’s event are 450 attendees and $750,000 raised. The Harold Grinspoon Foundation will match each gift to the 2023 SK2T annual campaign.

Let’s come together as a community to send children to Tamarack Camps.

To register, donate and purchase an ad in the 2023 SK2T Event Journal visit https://tamarackcamps.com/giving/send-a-kid-to-tamarack/sk2t-event.