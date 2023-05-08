Two beloved judges to be honored by the Jewish Bar Association of Michigan.

There will be emotional moments on May 22 when the Jewish Bar Association of Michigan (JBAM) recognizes the contributions of two local jurists. One judge will be feted for her ongoing lifetime achievements — the other will be celebrated posthumously for all the good he accomplished in a life cut short.

Judge Marla Parker, who has served the 47th District Court in Farmington and Farmington Hills for more than three decades, will be given JBAM’s Avern Cohn Lifetime Achievement Award.

And the late Judge Jamie Wittenberg, who helped so many people while serving district courts in Berkley and Royal Oak, will posthumously be granted JBAM’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg Champion of Justice Award. Sadly, Judge Wittenberg died last Nov. 20 of brain cancer at age 48.

His wife, Staci Wittenberg, will accept the award, and the judge’s brother, Oakland County Treasurer Robert Wittenberg, and the judge’s 44th District Court colleague, Judge Derek Meinecke, will also be in attendance.

JUDGE PARKER

Judge Parker, the Avern Cohen Lifetime Achievement honoree, has been a fixture in Farmington-area legal circles, spending an amazing 30 years on the bench — the longest time of any judge on the 47th District Court. When her current term ends in 2029, she’ll have served a remarkable 36 years.

“I have to say it’s still interesting every day,” she noted.

“But as a perspective, I can see that things have changed over the years I’ve been on the bench. And I think that, as time goes on, there’s always more that I’m learning, that everyone is learning, to address public safety and try to make courts fair and accessible for people who are needing to use the court.”

A longtime advocate for protecting those affected by family violence, Judge Parker received the 2020 Domestic Violence Prevention Award from the Oakland County Coordinating Council Against Domestic Violence.

“In the district court, I think we have the opportunity to touch so many lives and to address the safety of our community,” she said. “As a judge in the Coordinating Council Against Domestic Violence, I meet locally with organizations and courts that have an interest in domestic violence prevention — the police department, school counselors, therapists, magistrates and pretrial services representatives.

“By communicating together, we’ve enhanced our processes to tighten up issues of public safety to make sure that from the very beginning when the police are called, that they are not only arresting someone, but they have the opportunity to direct the victim for assistance.

“The officers can also get information so that the court can make good decisions about setting a bond so we can protect the public while a case is pending.

“In addition,” Judge Parker said, “the Council provides ongoing education about the dynamics of domestic violence so that we can make more educated decisions when the cases come in front of us for sentencing or other decision-making along the way.

“Each individual case is an opportunity to educate people about the dynamics of domestic violence and make sure we can put in place a system where there’s accountability and make sure that this isn’t an ongoing issue.”

Domestic violence isn’t Judge Parker’s only priority. She began the 47th District Court Sobriety Court in 2005 to target substance abuse and addiction through intervention, treatment and offender accountability. This program serves to protect the community and reduce crime. Her efforts earned her the 2014 Drug Court Hero Award from the Michigan Association of Treatment Court Professionals.

In addition, Judge Parker is a past-president of the Oakland County District Judges Association, has served on the board of the Oakland County Bar Association, is a founding board member of the Farmington/Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth and Families and is a member of the Farmington/Farmington Hills Commission on Children, Youth and Families.

Judge Parker freely shares her knowledge and perspectives. “I’ve always had an interest in educating new lawyers and judges,” she said. “I speak regularly at seminars. I’ve also spoken for Jewish Family Service’s Law Day.”

Royal Oak District Court Judge Derek Meinecke, a colleague of Judge Wittenberg, knows his fellow jurist Marla Parker well.

“Judge Parker has been a great mentor for me on the bench,” he said. “About 10 years ago, in the early stage of my legal career, I was assigned as a prosecutor to Judge Parker’s 47th District Court. What impressed me was the decency in which she would treat people and the care that she would take to her docket.

“Over the years, I have regularly touched base with her on different ways to approach cases. Through her working with the domestic violence community response team, we used her court efforts and her forward thinking as a model to create our own domestic violence response team.

“Judge Parker is a real leader in coming up with good ideas and making sure that the people of her community are well served,” said Judge Meinecke.

Staci Wittenberg said Judges Parker and Wittenberg had much respect for each other. Judge Parker recalls, “Judge Wittenberg was an amazing man with an exceedingly positive attitude and a very good listener — someone who really wanted to make a difference.”

Judge Meinecke added, “I looked at the two honorees at the Jewish Bar Association event and I thought, ‘Wow, just two great, great people!’ It’s going to be a signature night.”

JUDGE WITTENBERG

Judge Jamie Wittenberg, JBAM’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg Champion of Justice awardee, bravely fought off glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, for over three years until his passing last November.

“My husband would want to be remembered for being fair, open-minded and courageous,” Staci Wittenberg said. “He really thought that he had found a way to beat the cancer. He, unfortunately, didn’t, but he did find a way to prolong his life.”

Judge Wittenberg was a wonderful father to their four daughters, Arielle, 18, Talia, 16, and twins Brooke and Maya, 13, Staci said. “The most important thing to Jamie was his four girls. He said all the time, ‘I’m fighting for my girls.’”

The Wittenbergs were married 19 years. “I met Jamie in 2000 when he was in law school, and I was with him till the end,” Staci said.

“He had a good sense of humor,” she added. “And he was passionate about his job. He worked until three months before he died. What kept him going was not only me and the girls but his job. He also had the Sobriety Court at work, and there were people in recovery who praised him to me at the funeral.

“Jamie always had a very positive attitude about the cancer. He never said, ‘This isn’t fair’ or ‘Why me?’ He always would just say it happened to me because I could handle it.”

Judge Wittenberg’s brother, Oakland County Treasurer Robert Wittenberg, said, “Jamie was always just a kind, compassionate, modest person, always looking to help people. He worked in the prosecutor’s office in Wayne and Macomb counties before deciding he wanted to become a judge.

“I can’t tell you how many messages we received from attorneys that reached out to us saying that Jamie was either very influential or helpful when they were getting their careers started. He was just so generous with his time. He would answer questions for attorneys. He was a very fair person.

“He wanted to make a difference in society,” Robert added. “He wanted to really help people. Again, to this day, I have people tell me stories about how he helped them or how he impacted them or just that they were big fans of him.

“The funny thing is he never did anything for the recognition or for any accolades,” Robert said. “He did the work because he loved it, and he wanted to help. But, obviously, the people around him realized the impact that he had. I think the JBAM award is a fitting tribute to the person he was and the work that he did.

“Our parents talk about how he was just an amazing son and the immeasurable impact he’s had on people’s lives, but from the day he was born, he’s always just been a kind, caring and just an amazing person.”

On a family note, Judge Wittenberg did the honorary swearing in for his brother Robert when he became a state representative and when he became Oakland County treasurer.

“Jamie impacted so many people’s lives, and I think this area is better because of his service,” Robert said.

Judge Meinecke remembered his friend and fellow judge: “Jamie was one of a kind when it comes to the combination of legal knowledge and ability — plus his accessibility and relatability to the people who came before him. He really was unique and provided an incredible guide for how judges should act.

“We throw around words a lot like ‘courageous’ and ‘heroic,’ almost to the point where they start to lose meaning. When you see it in action, you realize, ‘Oh, that’s what courage looks like, that’s what a hero looks like. And Jamie did that on a regular basis.

“He had a unique skill in helping individuals, whether they be me as a bench mate, his family and others, helping us learn how to be our very best. If somebody else had an achievement, nobody celebrated that like Jamie.

“He made you understand why the achievement was a big deal, why it was important. He was so great at that,” said Judge Meinecke.

“Jamie was so much more than a bench mate to me. He was a great and true friend.”

Also being honored at the event will be JBAM co-founder and past-president Ellie Mosko and scholarship winner Loren Shevitz.

The Jewish Bar Association of Michigan provides education, resources and camaraderie for the legal community, and legal support to the wider community. For information on JBAM, email President Nargiz Nesimova at nargiz.nesimova@gmail.com or visit jewishbar.org.