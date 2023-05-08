This summer, try “glamping” in the great outdoors.

Want to enjoy the great outdoors this summer without the hassles usually associated with living under the stars? “Glamping”— glamorous camping — might be just what you need.

At least that’s what Lauren and Jason Blanford of Boyne Falls are hoping. The couple will open Lost Woods Farm & Forest soon for their third summer season.

The site has three platform tents and a small A-frame cabin that sleep two to six people and are equipped with memory-foam mattresses, bed linens, chairs and bonfire supplies. There are tiled shower stalls, and guests enjoy a homemade bagel breakfast in the morning. The 160-acre farm’s historic barn can be rented for special events, and the Blanfords are happy to arrange local excursions and farm dinners for guests.

This year, they added a two-person heated geodesic dome that will be open year-round, so they can welcome winter guests interested in snowshoeing or skiing at nearby Boyne Mountain. Their expansion was helped with a grant from Hebrew Free Loan.

The couple moved to the site in 2020, shortly after the start of the COVID pandemic.

It was a “very unpredictable time,” said Lauren. “Our initial idea of having an event barn was put on hold because of COVID restrictions.” Glamping was a good way to cope, she said. “It was a perfect social distancing vacation option.”

An International Road

The Blanfords traveled an international road to Boyne Falls.

Lauren, 41, grew up in East Grand Rapids and was active in the NFTY youth group at Temple Emanuel, serving on the regional board. While at Indiana University, she spent three summers as a counselor at a Jewish camp in Mississippi. She says her camping experiences inspired her to establish Lost Woods Farm & Forest.

Jason, 40, was born in South Africa and moved to the United States at age 3. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and went to Davidson College in North Carolina.

Lauren was looking for adventure after graduating from college. She taught English in Chile for a year, then took a live-in nanny job with the Walgreen family, traveling the world with the Chicago-based drugstore magnate. Back in Chicago, she met someone on JDate who brought his friend Jason with him to their first meeting. She and Jason both quickly realized they were with the wrong people, and they’ve been together ever since.

Jason already had plans to attend graduate school in Adelaide, Australia, so Lauren went with him. He earned a master’s in wine marketing and she a master’s in international marketing.

“We even found a temple there to attend Rosh Hashanah services and celebrated Passover with Jason’s thesis adviser,” she said.

The Blanfords now have two children, Fiona, 9, and Asa, 7.

When they returned to Chicago after two years in Adelaide, Lauren accepted a traditional marketing job. “I tried my best to love it, but I found working in an office was just not for me,” she said.

The Blanfords realized they wanted to provide a different kind of life for their children and started looking for land in northern Michigan. “It was hard leaving our tight-knit Lincoln Square community, but we knew we were ready to take the leap,” said Lauren.

They had to leave their Chicago condo before they could close on their new property. “We managed to find a short-term rental in Montague, Michigan, on an organic farm,” Lauren said. “It actually ended up being a blessing in disguise! We learned so much living on the farm, and it felt like the perfect stepping stone to becoming farmers ourselves.”

The family lives in a century-old farmhouse. In addition to hosting overnight guests, they run a market garden and raise chickens. They also host community events, yoga classes and more.

Last summer, the Blanfords hosted a “barn mitzvah” for their fellow congregants at Temple B’nai Israel in Petoskey, where Fiona and Asa attend religious school and Lauren is on the board.

The glamping project is pretty much Lauren’s baby. Jason helps out but has a full-time job as regional sales director for Volio Wine Imports.

Over the past two summers, Lost Woods Farm & Forest has hosted about 150 sets of guests.

More information is available at the website, www.lostwoodsmi.com. For reservations, contact Lauren at thelostwoodsmi@gmail.com.