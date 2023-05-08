Sheryl and Gregg Nathanson pack boxes for Yad Ezra.
During the two-hour shift, 12 B’nai Moshe members, alongside approximately 20 other volunteers, assembled 780 boxes for families.

B’nai Moshe volunteers played a prominent role on March 19, helping Yad Ezra prepare Passover boxes for Yad Ezra’s client families. The boxes contained 14 kosher-for-Passover items that were loaded on pallets in the Yad Ezra warehouse. During the two-hour shift, 12 B’nai Moshe members, alongside approximately 20 other volunteers, assembled 780 boxes for families.

Mark Roth, Shane Sperling, Beverly Roth, Marc Sussman and Mel Hersh help to load the packages in cars.
The following week, B’nai Moshe members joined other volunteers distributing the boxes and fresh-food items to families as they drove through the Yad Ezra parking lot.

Judy Pasternak makes sure all the boxes are full.
Helping on the March 19 assembly line were Susan Brohman, Susan Friedman, Ed and Tsipi Golenberg, Lucille Halberstadt, Mel Hersh, Alan and Debbie Hitsky, Pat Levine, Gregg and Cheryl Nathanson, Judy Pasternak, and Mark and Beverly Roth.

Marc Sussman, Anne Rottman, Pat Levine and another volunteer make sure everyone leaves with full cars.
Working shifts during the March 26-27 parking-lot distributions were Steve Blaharski and daughters Julia and Leslie, Susan Friedman, Mel Hersh, Alan Hitsky, Rita Kaplan, Pat Levine, Mark and Beverly Roth, Anne Rottman, Shayne Sperling, Bert Stein and Marc Sussman.

