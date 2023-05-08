During the two-hour shift, 12 B’nai Moshe members, alongside approximately 20 other volunteers, assembled 780 boxes for families.

B’nai Moshe volunteers played a prominent role on March 19, helping Yad Ezra prepare Passover boxes for Yad Ezra’s client families. The boxes contained 14 kosher-for-Passover items that were loaded on pallets in the Yad Ezra warehouse. During the two-hour shift, 12 B’nai Moshe members, alongside approximately 20 other volunteers, assembled 780 boxes for families.

The following week, B’nai Moshe members joined other volunteers distributing the boxes and fresh-food items to families as they drove through the Yad Ezra parking lot.

Helping on the March 19 assembly line were Susan Brohman, Susan Friedman, Ed and Tsipi Golenberg, Lucille Halberstadt, Mel Hersh, Alan and Debbie Hitsky, Pat Levine, Gregg and Cheryl Nathanson, Judy Pasternak, and Mark and Beverly Roth.

Working shifts during the March 26-27 parking-lot distributions were Steve Blaharski and daughters Julia and Leslie, Susan Friedman, Mel Hersh, Alan Hitsky, Rita Kaplan, Pat Levine, Mark and Beverly Roth, Anne Rottman, Shayne Sperling, Bert Stein and Marc Sussman.