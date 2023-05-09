Federation’s General Assembly marks Israel’s 75 anniversary.

Jewish Federations of North America hosted its Israel at 75 General Assembly during the last week in April “with calls for deeper engagement between Israel and the North American Jewish community.”

The event overlapped with Israel’s Memorial and Independence Days with seminars in Tel Aviv the first day and then site visits to commemorate the Holocaust, those that sacrificed over Israel’s existence and its celebratory anniversary. It was reported that about 3,000 attended the gathering. Several thousand Israelis rallied outside as well to advocate against the proposed judicial reforms.

While the Jewish Federations hosted a convening last fall in Chicago, they wanted to commemorate the milestone year to highlight the “decades-long investment in building and supporting a flourishing Jewish state.” The next General Assembly is scheduled for fall 2024 in Washington, D.C.

Sitting in the front row being greeted by the president of the state during the Opening Gala was Tova Dorfman, formerly of Detroit, who now is the president of the World Zionist Organization.

Dr. Conrad Giles has attended every General Assembly since 1982. “While Lynda and I have been attending GAs since the early ’80s, this was a special experience. To realize that we and our great community have been part of this nation’s growth over the last 75 years gave us both a sense of pride as we celebrated with thousands of others this seminal moment in the history of Israel.”

Giles serves as the current World ORT president and accompanied a group from Cleveland, Ohio, to the Kfar Silver Youth Village near Ashkelon, where delegates saw the changes to the village made possible thanks to the support of donations from the U.S., Canada and across Europe.

During the event, I spoke with Julie Platt, who currently serves as the chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, the second woman to hold that position after native-Detroiter Congresswoman Kathy Manning.

One-on-One with Julie Platt

Jewish News: What has been the most meaningful part of being in Israel during the 75th anniversary year?

Platt: I’ve never been in Israel for Yom Hazikaron and Yom HaAtzamaut, though I’ve been here dozens of times. I’ll never forget this experience for the rest of my life.

Jewish News: Your closing remarks looked toward the next quarter-century of Israel. How would you say the next quarter-century may evolve the structure of JFNA?

Platt: I feel passionate about the work we are doing. I think we will continue to complete our work to secure the North American Jewish community in this time of antisemitism. And while I think we also have found the right spot in being both supportive and letting our voices be heard on the issues that are important to us in the State of Israel and how it affects the diaspora, I can only hope that we continue to do the good work that we are doing in North America and around the world, making sure we engage all the generations in our work.

Jewish News: The diversity of the lay leadership of JFNA and the GA was noticeable. How welcoming do you believe the community is today of diversity, and what more should be done?

Platt: I think in every Federation around the country, there are conversations happening about board representation from all communities, from all demographics, to make sure that we reflect the community in everything we do and particularly in leadership. I could not be more proud of the fact that this GA was diverse and also the first Jews of Color JEDI Leadership Cohort Mission that we have ever sent to Israel. We are very much taking stock of who we are and what we can do to better reflect the broader Jewish community.

Jewish News: What is the state of engagement of younger leadership, and what more do you think JFNA can do?

Platt: I feel wonderful about our engagement with young leadership. Last night we had a wonderful transition party from Yom HaZikaron to Yom HaAtzmaut; on the stage was our National Young Leadership Cabinet and there was a wonderful delegation of members of our National Leadership Cabinet. I think the thing we all are thrilled about is something called Changemakers, which was a product of COVID to make sure that we didn’t lose all those young potential leaders in their early 20s. We designed an online program, and we didn’t know if it would survive after the pandemic. We have had multitudes of cohorts since inception, and we will soon have 3,000 people engaged in or graduated from the program. This young leadership program identifies the newest of our leaders and makes sure that they feel welcome within the organized Jewish community.

Jewish News: What is JFNA’s approach to non-traditional engagement?

Platt: Firstly, I don’t think we’re stuck at all. We’re always trying to think of new and innovative ways of engagement. We care deeply about religious pluralism and working in anything that promotes aliyah and travel and tourism. And new initiatives are seeded in the North American Jewish community all the time.

We’re always trying to make sure that we are being as innovative and thoughtful as we can about new ways of engagement, while not forgetting the fact that there are certain things that will never go away, like making sure every Holocaust survivor is taken care. Sort of in the middle of both of those two comes something like Ukraine, which nobody could have foreseen nor ever thought would become the priority that it did. And yet, there’s no way we weren’t going to respond in every way possible and save every person that needed to be saved. So, I think we’re nimble and stay focused on our mission while making sure that we’re always thinking about what’s the next thing that could help and engage a flourishing Jewish community.

Jewish News: How would you assess the state of the relationship between Israel and American Jewish communities right now?

Platt: Our presence, our thoughts, our engagement have been welcomed with open arms by everyone on every side in every conversation, and I am very glad about that. We will continue to express our thoughts, but I think our relationship with the State of Israel has never been closer. It’s about sharing openly the issues that are of great concern to the diaspora. We had a fly-in about a month ago of 20+ leaders from Jewish Federations North America (including Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit CEO Steven Ingber).

We were welcomed into offices of members of Knesset and of many leaders across the spectrum in Israel who very much wanted to hear what we had to say. And I think because we are engaged so vibrantly in all facets of supporting the state of Israel and engaged in work here, we have earned the respect and the attention of those people in decision- making positions.

Jewish News: You’ve showcased an enormous commitment to the Jewish people through your leadership and also instilled it in your children. What led you to have such a dedicated pathway, and what would be your advice to other parents seeking to raise children with a strong Jewish identity?

Platt: I would say that it was instilled in me from birth from a mother and father who took their place in Jewish communal leadership locally, nationally and globally — from the perch of a small town in Kansas. I grew up in Wichita, Kansas. I would say Jewish education for your children and grandchildren and Jewish summer camp were the sweet sauce for me. And then I was able to cut my teeth in the National Young Leadership Cabinet, which I’m thrilled to say my oldest daughter and her husband are part of at this moment. But more than all of it, you have to model it for your children. You can’t just talk the talk. You have to walk the walk.