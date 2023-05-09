Mazel tov to these Jews in the D for their various success stories!

Ian Weinberg Publishes First Book

Ian Weinberg is a 17-year-old investor, author and high school student from Birmingham who has just published his first book: Invest Early to Grow Your Wealth, which is currently available on Amazon.

Carol Hoffer Receives Most Exceptional Community Service Award

For more than 20 years, Northwestern Mutual financial adviser Carol Hoffer has been dedicated to giving back to her community, specifically through the Jewish Family Services (JFS) of Washtenaw County, which helps to support Washtenaw County residents of all backgrounds and faiths. Most recently, Carol has focused her attention toward assisting JFS, the only resettlement agency in Washtenaw County, to provide resettlement support to the families from the war-torn Ukraine. She is now being recognized for her philanthropic efforts by Northwestern Mutual as a 2023 Most Exceptional Community Service Award Winner. As a part of this award, Carol will be donating $25,000 to support JFS’s resettlement program, which helps provide housing, nutrition, employment assistance, language access support and transportation services to refugees, humanitarian parolees and other immigrants.

Justice Bernstein to Work Remotely

Justice Richard Bernstein announced last month that he would not be joining the rest of the Court for its Oral Argument special session on April 26 in Cheboygan.

“I have chosen to participate in short-term mental health treatment outside the state of Michigan while working remotely on active cases,” he said. “The trust and confidence that the people of the state of Michigan place in me to serve in this role means so much to me. At the same time, I appreciate the opportunity to temporarily step out of the courtroom to focus on my mental health. During this time, I will continue working remotely on all active cases. I encourage everyone who struggles to seek the help they need.”

Chief Justice Elizabeth T. Clement added, “The Court asks the people of Michigan to join them in supporting Justice Bernstein and respecting his privacy, as he prioritizes his well-being. We look forward to him rejoining the Court in person in the coming weeks.”